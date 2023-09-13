Added resolution change

Hello everyone,
I have uploaded a small patch that offers the possibility to change the resolution in the settings.
Have a nice day!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone,
I have uploaded a small patch that offers the possibility to change the resolution in the settings.
Have a nice day!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update