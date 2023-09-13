 Skip to content

Paranormal Observation update for 13 September 2023

Added resolution change

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I have uploaded a small patch that offers the possibility to change the resolution in the settings.

Have a nice day!

