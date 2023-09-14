Patch 1.3.26. Has Just Arrived!

Behold Lords and Ladies,

The Campaign update is now live! We have concluded the public beta and all of you can now enjoy a new campaign mode - 15 distinct missions that cover the game mechanics and teach you about the game in a more detailed and comprehensive way.

With this campaign, we primarily aimed to improve the experience for new players as it is replacing the old tutorial mode. Returning or experienced players might find the campaign less engaging, so please keep it in mind if you decide to jump into it. Who knows, maybe you will also discover something new about the game!

This update brings amazing things also for those who fell in love with Lords and Villeins a long time ago! We have completely reworked pathfinding, which dramatically improves late-game performance, added a number of quality of life features and introduced a new game module, that allows you to limit the maximum attendance on Sunday Mass.

If you have not been following the beta and would like to see a detailed changelog of things, that were since released there, please read the announcements for the initial 1.3.17 and the following update for 1.3.20. Since then, we have added a few more fixes, which are listed below, and with those changes, we are releasing the updated v1.3.26 live!

As always, we will keep monitoring the state of the game and issue hotfixes on the live version if anything critical comes up. We are now shifting our focus on a balancing patch, so stay tuned for more information about that!

If there's anything update related or game related in general, feel free to ask us, we'll be happy to help!

