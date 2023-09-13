- Added new walking animation for some animals;
- Added sounds of animals walking and running;
- Changed the distance of the player being pursued by enemies;
- Updated mechanics of behavior of animals and entities;
- Crafting has been balanced (now it takes less resources to craft some items);
- Fixed the “skeleton” of the bear (now falls after death);
Wildstrive update for 13 September 2023
UPDATE #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
