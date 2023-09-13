 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wildstrive update for 13 September 2023

UPDATE #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12180315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new walking animation for some animals;
  • Added sounds of animals walking and running;
  • Changed the distance of the player being pursued by enemies;
  • Updated mechanics of behavior of animals and entities;
  • Crafting has been balanced (now it takes less resources to craft some items);
  • Fixed the “skeleton” of the bear (now falls after death);

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2409051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link