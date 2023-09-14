 Skip to content

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR update for 14 September 2023

Behind the Frame VR Releases Today!

Share · View all patches · Build 12180305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, artists!

It’s time to prepare your brushes and complete your masterpiece, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR is now out!

Guide brush strokes and solve a variety of puzzles to help an aspiring artist complete her masterpiece. As her painting starts to take shape, learn more about her brusque neighbor, pesky cat, and mysterious past!

The very first game we’ve ever developed, published and released for VR, Behind the Frame VR is a labor of love from our team, recreating the comfy, cozy artist’s studio in full 3D!

For returning fans of Behind the Frame, let me welcome you back! I hope you enjoy this new, 3D experience. For those who are discovering Behind the Frame for the first time today through your VR headset, I sincerely hope you enjoy your experience as a humble painter, doing her daily routines and chipping away at her end goal: finishing her final masterpiece.

-riv otter

