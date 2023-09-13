MAJOR UPDATE: Combat Controls Update OUT NOW! + 30% discount

Fellow Aspirants!

The Combat Controls Update is here! You can find the full changelog at the bottom of this post.

After years of solo dev, we have grown into a small team in the past few months and I'm thrilled to release our first Major Update! The Combat Controls Update aims to improve and expand some very fundamental parts of the game to set us up for the rest of Early Access. ⚔️

Check out this overview video I made:



Third Person Mode - This is a brand new, game changing camera / controls setup. The original version is now "Classic Mode" and you can toggle dynamically between the two. We've added details to all arena's too so you can explore them from this new perspective.

TPM is more immersive, you don't have to manage the camera, and far easier to learn when starting out.

Controller Support We've added controller support! The combat is already very smooth, but note that non-combat controller support is still experimental. We will refine this in upcoming patches!

Found a bug? Report them to us on Discord!

Didn't find a bug? [join our community on discord anyway!](discord.gg/8PEutcdwf5). Follow progress updates, vote on polls, steer the design direction and/or just hang out with us!

Full Changelog

MAJOR new features & content

New Third Person Mode

Third Person Mode New Controller Support

Controller Support New Throwing Overhaul

Throwing Overhaul New Lionslayer difficulty (Hard Mode)

Lionslayer difficulty (Hard Mode) Visual upgrade to character proportions and poses (inside combat and out)

20+ new and reworked items for fleshed out Owakhan and Lophosi cultures

Smart Shop: shop overhaul that considers your needs more

New Dynamic volumetric fog on most maps

New weapons & shields pick-up system

A combat Item overlay to quickly scan for interesting items

Combat changes

Brand new updated bottom right 1h attack animation

Damage calculation has been heavily rebalanced as to be more reliable

Improved General combat feeling and Attack Direction responsiveness

Improved AI flanking and surrounding logic

Added Attack Lock, directional attacks are locked after a certain mouse pull distance

Movement speed is increased when unarmed

Added a simple parry system

Stuns are now slower or faster depending on player’s stamina

Improved upper body movement on polearms and spears

Left side pole-arm 'stun' hits are now 1 animation, not 3

New Content

Reworked all Lophosi and Owakhan unit types

Added Lophosi Vanguard unit type

Added Owakhan Sentinel, Owakhan Maniac unit type

Added full new Lophosi Armor set (Lophosi leatherplate: chest, legs, arms, helm)

Added Lophosi Barbed Spear

Revamped existing 3 helms/hats to Lophosi style

Renamed / culture shifted several items to Lophosi

Added full new Owakhan Armor set (Owakhan Sentinel set, chest, legs, arms, helm)

Added new sword: Owakhan Bone Sword

Added new spear: Owakhan Bone Spear

Added new shield: Owakhan Woven Shield

Added new shield: Owakhan Round Woven Shield

Revamped the entire existing Owakhan Armor set

Revamped Owakhan Dome Helm

Revamped the Low and Mid tier Owakhan hats

Added Godly Ornate Cuirass

Added destructible Lute

Added destructible Stools

Added a new tattoo'd character skin

Balance changes & tweaks

Added more noticeable gear durability decay

Rework of all blood effects with new directional FX, UI FX and Sound FX

Added deadzone under player character for cursor registration

Added various combat sound effects (pan-clunks!)

Added new destructibles (Stones, stools, ...)

Changed rarity of some map variations

Small improvements to the item spawners and item pools

Countless balancing tweaks to equipment. (and some name changes)

UI & Career changes

Addition of map images in career menu match options

Added colour customisation on backstory selection

Added two new music tracks

Updated the character platform in career menu

Camera angle, map, shop layout and stamina regeneration adjustments for career menu

Sped up animations on victory fame and favor panels

General UI/UX changes in career menu for better user experience (for Controller especially)

Revision of the Tutorial. Updated and revised dialogs and videos for controller and third person mode

Updated and expanded keybinds menu

Added camera sensitivity sliders to game options

Added game options to auto-show nearby items overlay when unarmed

Updated the credits!

Graphics changes

Map updates to suit Third Person Mode

New pit day-time variation

Small upgrades to the spectators

Added some stools for spectators to sit on in various maps

Bugfixes & other

Added basic anonymous telemetry to the game (opt out in Game Options any time)

Fixed bug where AI would run right into you when trying to flank

Fixed bug where throwing weapons would sometimes lose collission

Fixed bug where pick up decals were warped

Fixed bug where characters could get stuck in Stadium spikes variation map

Fixed a bug where shop fame unlocks were not permanent

Added the Bronze Gathaldaka correctly to the shop

Various minor Tutorial map, UI and audio fixes

Lowered the volume on spike traps in the Pit map

Corrected the fame cost for unlocking additional fights

Fixed a bug where gear took too much damage on each uninsured match

Fixed a bug where you got stuck in Terantia City Center map

Fixed (hopefully) issue where enemy got stuck outside bounds and was not teleporting

Cleaned up the buggy amount of items in Linolian Theatre and Stadium maps

Fixed various UI bugs on main menu options

Battlemenu skulls can now go up to 4 or more (Lionslayer)

Fixed the bug where the AutoCam setting was not correctly saved and loaded

Many many many more!

And probably some more stuff, its hard to keep track!

If you made it this far, congrats! Let me know your thoughts in a comment.

And as always -we who are about to die salute you,

Jordy