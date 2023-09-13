MAJOR UPDATE: Combat Controls Update OUT NOW! + 30% discount

Fellow Aspirants!
The Combat Controls Update is here! You can find the full changelog at the bottom of this post.
After years of solo dev, we have grown into a small team in the past few months and I'm thrilled to release our first Major Update! The Combat Controls Update aims to improve and expand some very fundamental parts of the game to set us up for the rest of Early Access. ⚔️
Check out this overview video I made:
Third Person Mode - This is a brand new, game changing camera / controls setup. The original version is now "Classic Mode" and you can toggle dynamically between the two. We've added details to all arena's too so you can explore them from this new perspective.
TPM is more immersive, you don't have to manage the camera, and far easier to learn when starting out.
Controller Support We've added controller support! The combat is already very smooth, but note that non-combat controller support is still experimental. We will refine this in upcoming patches!
Found a bug? Report them to us on Discord!
Didn't find a bug? [join our community on discord anyway!](discord.gg/8PEutcdwf5). Follow progress updates, vote on polls, steer the design direction and/or just hang out with us!
Early Access v0.2 - Combat Controls Update
Full Changelog
MAJOR new features & content
- New Third Person Mode
- New Controller Support
- New Throwing Overhaul
- New Lionslayer difficulty (Hard Mode)
- Visual upgrade to character proportions and poses (inside combat and out)
- 20+ new and reworked items for fleshed out Owakhan and Lophosi cultures
- Smart Shop: shop overhaul that considers your needs more
- New Dynamic volumetric fog on most maps
- New weapons & shields pick-up system
- A combat Item overlay to quickly scan for interesting items
Combat changes
- Brand new updated bottom right 1h attack animation
- Damage calculation has been heavily rebalanced as to be more reliable
- Improved General combat feeling and Attack Direction responsiveness
- Improved AI flanking and surrounding logic
- Added Attack Lock, directional attacks are locked after a certain mouse pull distance
- Movement speed is increased when unarmed
- Added a simple parry system
- Stuns are now slower or faster depending on player’s stamina
- Improved upper body movement on polearms and spears
- Left side pole-arm 'stun' hits are now 1 animation, not 3
New Content
-
Reworked all Lophosi and Owakhan unit types
-
Added Lophosi Vanguard unit type
-
Added Owakhan Sentinel, Owakhan Maniac unit type
-
Added full new Lophosi Armor set (Lophosi leatherplate: chest, legs, arms, helm)
-
Added Lophosi Barbed Spear
-
Revamped existing 3 helms/hats to Lophosi style
-
Renamed / culture shifted several items to Lophosi
-
Added full new Owakhan Armor set (Owakhan Sentinel set, chest, legs, arms, helm)
-
Added new sword: Owakhan Bone Sword
-
Added new spear: Owakhan Bone Spear
-
Added new shield: Owakhan Woven Shield
-
Added new shield: Owakhan Round Woven Shield
-
Revamped the entire existing Owakhan Armor set
-
Revamped Owakhan Dome Helm
-
Revamped the Low and Mid tier Owakhan hats
-
Added Godly Ornate Cuirass
-
Added destructible Lute
-
Added destructible Stools
-
Added a new tattoo'd character skin
Balance changes & tweaks
- Added more noticeable gear durability decay
- Rework of all blood effects with new directional FX, UI FX and Sound FX
- Added deadzone under player character for cursor registration
- Added various combat sound effects (pan-clunks!)
- Added new destructibles (Stones, stools, ...)
- Changed rarity of some map variations
- Small improvements to the item spawners and item pools
- Countless balancing tweaks to equipment. (and some name changes)
UI & Career changes
- Addition of map images in career menu match options
- Added colour customisation on backstory selection
- Added two new music tracks
- Updated the character platform in career menu
- Camera angle, map, shop layout and stamina regeneration adjustments for career menu
- Sped up animations on victory fame and favor panels
- General UI/UX changes in career menu for better user experience (for Controller especially)
- Revision of the Tutorial. Updated and revised dialogs and videos for controller and third person mode
- Updated and expanded keybinds menu
- Added camera sensitivity sliders to game options
- Added game options to auto-show nearby items overlay when unarmed
- Updated the credits!
Graphics changes
- Map updates to suit Third Person Mode
- New pit day-time variation
- Small upgrades to the spectators
- Added some stools for spectators to sit on in various maps
Bugfixes & other
- Added basic anonymous telemetry to the game (opt out in Game Options any time)
- Fixed bug where AI would run right into you when trying to flank
- Fixed bug where throwing weapons would sometimes lose collission
- Fixed bug where pick up decals were warped
- Fixed bug where characters could get stuck in Stadium spikes variation map
- Fixed a bug where shop fame unlocks were not permanent
- Added the Bronze Gathaldaka correctly to the shop
- Various minor Tutorial map, UI and audio fixes
- Lowered the volume on spike traps in the Pit map
- Corrected the fame cost for unlocking additional fights
- Fixed a bug where gear took too much damage on each uninsured match
- Fixed a bug where you got stuck in Terantia City Center map
- Fixed (hopefully) issue where enemy got stuck outside bounds and was not teleporting
- Cleaned up the buggy amount of items in Linolian Theatre and Stadium maps
- Fixed various UI bugs on main menu options
- Battlemenu skulls can now go up to 4 or more (Lionslayer)
- Fixed the bug where the AutoCam setting was not correctly saved and loaded
- Many many many more!
And probably some more stuff, its hard to keep track!
If you made it this far, congrats! Let me know your thoughts in a comment.
And as always -we who are about to die salute you,
Jordy
Changed files in this update