我的修仙传奇 update for 13 September 2023

1.0.16

Build 12180236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. The BUG that the recovery effect is not triggered after the battle (such as Runshen Changchungong)

  2. The battle interface was not updated in time when the name was changed during the battle

  3. The source of the item shows some data errors

  4. If an error occurs when creating a new role, the qualification may be incorrectly selected

  5. Fixed a bug that caused only one enemy to come out with full exploration

  6. Repair Baihua Valley explosion level 2 material

  7. Fix hidden map enemy configuration error

