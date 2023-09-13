Repair
-
The BUG that the recovery effect is not triggered after the battle (such as Runshen Changchungong)
-
The battle interface was not updated in time when the name was changed during the battle
-
The source of the item shows some data errors
-
If an error occurs when creating a new role, the qualification may be incorrectly selected
-
Fixed a bug that caused only one enemy to come out with full exploration
-
Repair Baihua Valley explosion level 2 material
-
Fix hidden map enemy configuration error
Changed files in this update