-The “E-Call Velina” feature is added to Velina’s room object.
-Physics are now applied to Velina in the closet preview.
-A marker will be placed on a piece of paper with the safe password and phone number written on it.
-The bathtub is replaced with another product.
-Bed size is modified.
Vampire Mansion update for 13 September 2023
September 13 (Wed) Update - Additional feature updates
