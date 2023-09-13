 Skip to content

Vampire Mansion update for 13 September 2023

September 13 (Wed) Update - Additional feature updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12180201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The “E-Call Velina” feature is added to Velina’s room object.
-Physics are now applied to Velina in the closet preview.
-A marker will be placed on a piece of paper with the safe password and phone number written on it.
-The bathtub is replaced with another product.
-Bed size is modified.

Changed files in this update

