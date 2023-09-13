Hi,
to try the Swarmlake 3.0 BETA please go to Steam > Swarmlake > right click > Properties > Betas > Opt into "test" build.
- Added restorable player health
Improves understandability of game-overs. Also increases the elasticity of the game challenge. In the past the binary nature of one-hit deaths resulted in frustrations as there was no warning possible. This will effect the gameplay dynamic as it is now possible to intentionally take damage to get to a bomb. Since health can be restored this could make defensive playstyles slightly stronger. Having health was probably the most requested feature since the release of the game.
- Added bomb detonation healing a fraction of health
- Added health bar display
- Added player damage audiovisual feedback
- Added player top percent display to leaderboard
- Added wall jump
- Added bowl-shaped arena wall
Reduces the frustration and punishing nature of falling off the arena and dying while keeping effectively the same playspace as the current arena limit. Also better fits the now more nuanced fail state in the form of health.
- Improved spawning enemies of same wave from similar direction
Improves understandability of the early game by having enemies clump more together.
- Improved enemy jump sign display
- Improved shard despawn warning feedback clarity
- Improved sound effects mix clarity
- Improved milestone score visual effect
- Improved startup speed
- Fixed startup delay if loading showcase failed
- Reset leaderboard
- Decreased fire rate by 10%
Better fits expectations of when taking damage relative to enemy density. Also increases decision making by having to avoid enemies more and adapting to their patterns.
- Increased bomb spawn height variation by 20%
Encourages more vertical play and reduces repetitive single jump strategies.
- Increased enemy spawn scaling by 25%
Speeds up pacing and balances out the increased survivability of the player due to adding health.
Swarmlake has continuously evolved over time with the goal to make it more fun for more players by always keeping player feedback in mind. I am aware that people dislike change and I am sorry for the frustration this can cause.
Thank you
- Dominique
