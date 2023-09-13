 Skip to content

绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 13 September 2023

20230914 0.8.26.0 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the logic of some adventure events
  2. Block the AI that the player-turned-NPC will perform when changing equipment and changing skills.
  3. After the Kungfu Contest is started, the interaction with surrounding interactive objects will be blocked.
  4. The floating display on the inheritance interface displays the details of secret skills and internal skills.
  5. The game settings interface adds the function of background mode settings related to the release of unique skills.
  6. Added Traditional Chinese translation
    1.Fix some land seam problems
  7. Fixed the problem of being unable to talk to NPC before the Kungfu contest started.
    3.Fixed the problem that skill can still be written though it is not Guru
    4.Fixed the problem of incorrect description of the skill Turn the Stars
    5.Fixed the problem of errors in flying pigeons passing messages in the Kungfu Contest
  8. Fixed the problem of incorrect description in the message log of becoming the Champion
  9. Fix the problem that the battle may get stuck.
  10. Fixed the issue where animals may follow characters imprisoned in the Heavenly prison
  11. Fixed the problem that the flower-transferring skills may not correctly remove the related status.
  12. Fixed the problem that eats a Valve Egg, the size of the animal on character will become huge
  13. Fix the problem that you may not be able to succeed when using the Neigong book to learn Neigong
  14. Fixed the problem that after NPC obtains new equipment, the equipment may be changed repeatedly forever
  15. Fixed the issue where killing innocent people did not unlock the Karma of Ill Fate

