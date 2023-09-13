20230914 0.8.26.0 Patch Notes

- Optimize the logic of some adventure events
- Block the AI that the player-turned-NPC will perform when changing equipment and changing skills.
- After the Kungfu Contest is started, the interaction with surrounding interactive objects will be blocked.
- The floating display on the inheritance interface displays the details of secret skills and internal skills.
- The game settings interface adds the function of background mode settings related to the release of unique skills.
- Added Traditional Chinese translation
1.Fix some land seam problems
- Fixed the problem of being unable to talk to NPC before the Kungfu contest started.
3.Fixed the problem that skill can still be written though it is not Guru
4.Fixed the problem of incorrect description of the skill Turn the Stars
5.Fixed the problem of errors in flying pigeons passing messages in the Kungfu Contest
- Fixed the problem of incorrect description in the message log of becoming the Champion
- Fix the problem that the battle may get stuck.
- Fixed the issue where animals may follow characters imprisoned in the Heavenly prison
- Fixed the problem that the flower-transferring skills may not correctly remove the related status.
- Fixed the problem that eats a Valve Egg, the size of the animal on character will become huge
- Fix the problem that you may not be able to succeed when using the Neigong book to learn Neigong
- Fixed the problem that after NPC obtains new equipment, the equipment may be changed repeatedly forever
- Fixed the issue where killing innocent people did not unlock the Karma of Ill Fate
