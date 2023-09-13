 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 13 September 2023

early access v1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12179961

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 6 new combat items! Check them out below!






  • Now the Confirm Attack button says Confirm Defense when you are receiving the attack.
  • Bug fix: Diamond Crystal and Shard now work properly.
  • Bug fix: Silent Strike now gives the correct amount of Stealth.
  • Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Star Ring

    • Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare

  • Tactical Ring

    • Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare

  • Golden Hook

    • Crit chance given: 30% >>> 25%
Cards

  • Arbalest Shot I

    • Attack increase per tile away from the enemy: 2 >>> 3

  • Arbalest Shot II

    • Attack increase per tile away from the enemy: 3 >>> 4

  • Surprise Attack

    • Mana cost: 2 >>> 4
    • Attack increase per stealth stack removed: 50% >>> 25%
Classes

  • Arbalest

    • Base Max Health: 240 >>> 250
    • Base Attack: 60 >>> 65

