early access v1.8

Highlights
- 6 new combat items! Check them out below!
- Now the Confirm Attack button says Confirm Defense when you are receiving the attack.
- Bug fix: Diamond Crystal and Shard now work properly.
- Bug fix: Silent Strike now gives the correct amount of Stealth.
- Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.
Balance changes
Trinkets
-
Star Ring
- Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare
-
Tactical Ring
- Rarity: Uncommon >>> Rare
-
Golden Hook
- Crit chance given: 30% >>> 25%
Cards
-
Arbalest Shot I
- Attack increase per tile away from the enemy: 2 >>> 3
-
Arbalest Shot II
- Attack increase per tile away from the enemy: 3 >>> 4
-
Surprise Attack
- Mana cost: 2 >>> 4
- Attack increase per stealth stack removed: 50% >>> 25%
Classes
-
Arbalest
- Base Max Health: 240 >>> 250
- Base Attack: 60 >>> 65
Changed files in this update