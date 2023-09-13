- Added a new single player map in the bot battle mode, Slime town.
- Increased the max number of bots in a round to 12.
- Improved the AI of the bots. Still working to reduce their overall derpy-ness in some rare cases. Next update I`ll add the ability for them to use the electro-bat weapon.
- Small QoL changes to UI across some game modes.
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 13 September 2023
0.965 - New single player map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1717081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update