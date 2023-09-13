 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 13 September 2023

0.965 - New single player map

Share · View all patches · Build 12179885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new single player map in the bot battle mode, Slime town.
  • Increased the max number of bots in a round to 12.
  • Improved the AI of the bots. Still working to reduce their overall derpy-ness in some rare cases. Next update I`ll add the ability for them to use the electro-bat weapon.
  • Small QoL changes to UI across some game modes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1717081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link