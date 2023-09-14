Patch Notes 1.0.99

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the tutorial wouldn't be trigger after exiting the name selection screen.

Fixed a visual issue on loading screens.

Fixed an issue where entering Master Ops as a team and kicking out a player who went AFK would result in an automatic mission failure.

Identified and resolved several crash instances.

Fixed some localization issues.

Fixed an issue where the cooldown effect wouldn't display properly after hitting the Tyrant Flamer with the cooldown canister.

Optimizations:

You can now see the recommended Power Level for each level.

You will now receive a reminder prompt when your Power Level is lower than the recommended level.

There are now visual animations and sound effects when the Power Level increases or decreases.

You can now choose to enable or disable the display of frame rate and ping in the top left corner.

Adjusted the currency returned to players in cases where a duplicate Runner is acquired. This is now 600 Shilling (We will be sending out Shilling compensation over the next few days to players who previously received Shilling for duplicate Runners to ensure they don't lose out as a result of this change)

Temporarily removed the TYRIAN ASSASSIN BUNDLE from the store, as this pack was originally intended to go live at a later date. Players who have already obtained this bundle will not be affected and can continue to use these items.

Adjusted the leaderboard update frequency to every 2 hours.

The Armband interface will no longer repeatedly display the mod acquisition window.

DLSS Frame Generation can now only be enabled for Nvidia 40 series graphics cards in DX12 mode.

Optimized the wording of the options in the player's Report screen.

Optimized the PVP spectator UI display and post-match screen.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

