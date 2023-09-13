 Skip to content

Forest Ranger Simulator update for 13 September 2023

Major Update - Rebuild your Home

Build 12179841

Here is a long-awaited big update for the Forest Ranger Simulator.

What was changed and improved:

Main Quests:
  • Main Quests available in Sandbox and QuestMode.
  • Discover the Mystery of the Forest and rebuild the destroyed forester's house.
  • New Main Quests revealing the secrets of the forest will be added with each update
  • In the pop-up menu under the Tasks tab, the Main Quests category has been added.
  • In the pop-up menu under the Tasks tab, Main Quests have their own walkthrough description and the information needed to complete them
  • With each Main Quest started, a notification will appear with information about the quest
  • When a Main Quest is completed, a notification appears with the quest reward.
  • Elements translated into all languages available in the game
Rebuilding the forester's house:
  • Rebuild the house and the destroyed components. Components have the destroyed component highlighted.
  • Information on components for rebuilding.
  • Adding items have their own animation.
  • Progress icon when rebuilding with a hammer.
  • Change of highlighting if the component is ready to be rebuilt with the hammer.
  • Components need a new plank resource for rebuilding
New plank resource:
  • Picking up new plank items for the inventory
  • Possibility to catch and throw planks
  • A resource needed to complete the rebuilding of a house
Table for crafting planks:
  • A place to set aside logs for plank making
  • Interactive plank-making table
  • Interactive log saw
  • Log cutting progress bar
  • Place of emergence of boards marked with an icon
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game
Bed:
  • The ability to sleep comes after the house reconstruction is completed
  • Time can be brought forward to 8h - this is how much the Forest Ranger is able to sleep
  • Icon when switching to the sleep function
  • Panel for selecting sleeping time
  • Visual effect of the transition to sleep
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game
ForestWIKI
  • Information on how to rebuild a house
  • Information on the use of the board making table
  • Information on the new plank resource
  • Information on how to use the bed
  • Elements translated into all available languages in the game

Enjoy!

