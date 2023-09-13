Major Update - Rebuild your Home

Here is a long-awaited big update for the Forest Ranger Simulator.
What was changed and improved:
Main Quests:
- Main Quests available in Sandbox and QuestMode.
- Discover the Mystery of the Forest and rebuild the destroyed forester's house.
- New Main Quests revealing the secrets of the forest will be added with each update
- In the pop-up menu under the Tasks tab, the Main Quests category has been added.
- In the pop-up menu under the Tasks tab, Main Quests have their own walkthrough description and the information needed to complete them
- With each Main Quest started, a notification will appear with information about the quest
- When a Main Quest is completed, a notification appears with the quest reward.
- Elements translated into all languages available in the game
Rebuilding the forester's house:
- Rebuild the house and the destroyed components. Components have the destroyed component highlighted.
- Information on components for rebuilding.
- Adding items have their own animation.
- Progress icon when rebuilding with a hammer.
- Change of highlighting if the component is ready to be rebuilt with the hammer.
- Components need a new plank resource for rebuilding
New plank resource:
- Picking up new plank items for the inventory
- Possibility to catch and throw planks
- A resource needed to complete the rebuilding of a house
Table for crafting planks:
- A place to set aside logs for plank making
- Interactive plank-making table
- Interactive log saw
- Log cutting progress bar
- Place of emergence of boards marked with an icon
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
Bed:
- The ability to sleep comes after the house reconstruction is completed
- Time can be brought forward to 8h - this is how much the Forest Ranger is able to sleep
- Icon when switching to the sleep function
- Panel for selecting sleeping time
- Visual effect of the transition to sleep
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
ForestWIKI
- Information on how to rebuild a house
- Information on the use of the board making table
- Information on the new plank resource
- Information on how to use the bed
- Elements translated into all available languages in the game
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update