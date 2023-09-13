 Skip to content

Elemdian Playtest update for 13 September 2023

Updates Notes for 09/13/2023

Build 12179634 · Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay

  • Fix an issue where Aruma autotarget objects that are not in the line of sight.
  • Updated dodge on lock mode, changed step back dodge by side dodge when moving backward at the same time than to sided.

Movement

  • Added 10% more speed to Aruma (as it was before)
  • Turning angles were updated

Note: There is currently an issue reported related to looping when turning. Is possible to be fixed but If you encounter this issue and can give more information please send an email to contact@ogicalgames.com. Thanks

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2563331
