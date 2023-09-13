Updates Notes for 09/13/2023

Gameplay

Fix an issue where Aruma autotarget objects that are not in the line of sight.

Updated dodge on lock mode, changed step back dodge by side dodge when moving backward at the same time than to sided.

Movement

Added 10% more speed to Aruma (as it was before)

Turning angles were updated

Note: There is currently an issue reported related to looping when turning. Is possible to be fixed but If you encounter this issue and can give more information please send an email to contact@ogicalgames.com. Thanks