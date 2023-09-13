 Skip to content

Schwarzerblitz update for 13 September 2023

Small bug fix - Fixed error with jukebox and song selection

Build 12179628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to having uploaded the wrong file during the last build process, the jukebox and song selection in free match was broken. Now everything should work as intended.

Changed files in this update

Schwarzerblitz Content Depot 1287801
