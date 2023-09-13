September 13th Update Changes

-
2 new modes have been added to the game following completing the main story. They are accessible in the main menu.
Physics changes to make the movement more fluid and fast paced.
Slight animation and model changes
What Lies Between update for 13 September 2023
