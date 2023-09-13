 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

What Lies Between update for 13 September 2023

September 13th Update Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12179623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 2 new modes have been added to the game following completing the main story. They are accessible in the main menu.

  • Physics changes to make the movement more fluid and fast paced.

  • Slight animation and model changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1960191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link