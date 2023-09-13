 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 13 September 2023

Update notes for v0.93.2 (minor client-only update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Capture Battle: The number of flags being carried is now shown in the HUD
  • Level and vehicle selector lists now work smoother even with lots of items
  • Level editor: Test Spawn Positions now shows team positions correctly in Capture Battle (also if teams otherwise active)
  • Vehicle editor: Fixed issues with collector and capture combat levels (reset crashed editor)
  • Vehicle editor: Added Load by Name functionality to be able to load a vehicle by its name (including built-in vehicles)
  • Editors: In addition to right-clicking Load icon to load by name, there is now a small button for it, too

