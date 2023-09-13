Update, Version 20230913



English

############Content################

[Weapon Enhancement]Added the Weapon Enhancement system

[Safehouse]Added a magic anvil that allows you to enhance weapons.

[Safehouse]Added a cabinet nearby with a random brick, a random baseball bat, and a random spoon inside so that you can have something to enhance.

[Weapon Enhancement]Weapon Enhancement Level now also affects a weapon's defense values. (Previously only affects the attack value.)

[Tutorial]A shoot tutorial will automatically display when you use the Weapon Enhancement System for the first time.

[Wiki]Added a wiki page about the Weapon Enhancement System: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Weapon_Enhancement

###########System##################

Finished the coding of the Weapon Enhancement UI.

简体中文

############Content################

【武器强化系统】加入了武器强化系统。

【安全屋】在安全屋加入了一个魔法铁毡允许你使用武器强化系统。

【安全屋】在铁毡附近加入一个柜子，柜子里有一个随机的搬砖，一个随机的棒球棍，一个随机的调羹。以便你有一些可以用于武器强化的物品。

【武器强化】武器强化等级现在会影响武器的防御力数值。（昨天的测试版本只影响攻击力）

【教程】当你首次使用武器强化系统时会播放一个简短的教学。

【维基】在维基上加入了关于武器强化系统的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Weapon_Enhancement

