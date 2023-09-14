Ravenswatch Hotfix (Game Difficulty) - Version 0.14.02

Greetings, Ravens!

We have read your feedback, watched videos and live streams, and looked at the data, and we can only agree with your reports and recent reviews. This huge and outstanding update that we had worked on and planned for months didn’t meet your expectations on some levels, but we are here to remedy that!

While we’re planning more changes, here is a quick hotfix to resolve some issues. You can learn more about our plans in our latest Dev Diary and Roadmap:

:: Hotfix - Version 0.14.02 ::

🐦 = Community feedback & reports

Balancing

🐦 Overall Difficulty: XP Boost

Design Notes: In response to feedback, we've adjusted the game's difficulty to better match the game's new timeframe (6 days, 2 Chapters) and to give new players a better introduction to the game. The XP acquired by heroes is a pillar of the game's development, enabling them to tackle the map's advanced challenges more serenely, but also to be sufficiently prepared for the final confrontation. We've therefore adjusted the XP acquired during the game for the first difficulties to gently bring players up to the sustained pace required for the higher difficulties (Nightmare 6 and above, for which the difficulty remains unchanged).

Normal / Nightmare 1: +25% XP from any source

Nightmare 2 / Nightmare 3: +20% XP from any source

Normal 4 / Nightmare 5: +10% XP from any source

Nightmare 6 / Nightmare 7: No change

Nightmare Difficulty 8: Changed Nightmare 8 modifier, now reducing the amount of XP collected by 20%

Changed Nightmare 8 modifier, now reducing the amount of XP collected by 20% Nightmare Difficulty 9: Nightmare 9 does not reduce the time limit anymore but removes 2 feathers instead (like the former Nightmare 8 modifier)

Design Notes: For the Nightmare 9 difficulty, we have chosen to remove the additional time malus, which no longer seemed relevant, and to apply a change to Nightmare 8 in order to provide a tense and very challenging experience in these high-level difficulties.

Note: As it was added in a hotfix, full localization for the Nightmare 8 modifier is not available (only French and English).

Nightmare 9 does not reduce the time limit anymore but removes 2 feathers instead (like the former Nightmare 8 modifier) Design Notes: For the Nightmare 9 difficulty, we have chosen to remove the additional time malus, which no longer seemed relevant, and to apply a change to Nightmare 8 in order to provide a tense and very challenging experience in these high-level difficulties. Note: As it was added in a hotfix, full localization for the Nightmare 8 modifier is not available (only French and English). Faceless Master Nightmare:

Design Notes: Storm Island's Master Nightmare did not correctly apply the Nightmare 3 and 6 modifiers designed to make it stronger. As a result, its setting was always the same for all difficulties. We've corrected this and adjusted its starting values to make it more manageable on difficulties lower than Nightmare 6. Its power is similar to the previous one from Nightmare 6 onwards.

🐦 By default, -20% overall damage, -30% overall HP

Now Properly scales with Nightmare 3 & 6 modifiers

Ranking points: Base ranking points for meta progression set to 125 (from 100)

Fixed bugs

🐦 Cyclops fight: Fixed the teleportation issue in Co-op preventing players from fighting the Cyclops

Fixed the teleportation issue in Co-op preventing players from fighting the Cyclops Beowulf: Fixed wyrm being stuck in air when Beowulf is stunned during a wyrm ability

Fixed wyrm being stuck in air when Beowulf is stunned during a wyrm ability Aladdin: Fixed second wish description displaying min/max shards amount in the wrong order)

Fixed second wish description displaying min/max shards amount in the wrong order) Geppetto:

Fixed ‘Nailing Strike’ last attack that was not healing dummies properly

‘Family Meeting’ now takes into account Meca-Puppets for Dummies count

Roc Birds: Fixed a bug that could make some Roc Birds not hittable after being leashed

Fixed a bug that could make some Roc Birds not hittable after being leashed Faceless Master Nightmare: Fixed a bug where an FX stun was incorrectly displayed in multiplayer after it had been staggered

Fixed a bug where an FX stun was incorrectly displayed in multiplayer after it had been staggered Treants: Fixed missing spawning behavior for Treants when summoned from a Grimoire or another enemy spawning event

Fixed missing spawning behavior for Treants when summoned from a Grimoire or another enemy spawning event 🐦 Jinns: Fixed Jinns stuck in spirit form, resulting in being blocked permanently in combat mode

Known issues

Infinite loading in Lobby or Chapter Two in co-op

On Steam deck, some attack signals are not displayed

Additionally to this hotfix, we are working on a new Difficulty System for our next Update, planned for Q4 of 2023. A new Hero will also join the Ravenswatch, and a first iteration of public Matchmaking will be available in the next Major update of Ravenswatch.

Join us on Friday, September 15th on Twitch to meet the devs and ask questions about our latest update or future content!

Follow us on Twitch to not miss out on the live stream:

17:00pm (CEST) / 16:00pm (BST) / 8:00am (PT) / 11:00am (ET)

