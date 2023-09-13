 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 13 September 2023

Update 1.46c: Hotfix #2

Build 12179517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvement: Night vision rendering
  • Fix: Operators performing a "Breach and Clear" action might not belong to the same squad when the order was given by a player
  • Fix: Collisions errors of walls in "Brattvog village" map
  • Fix: Player might not shoot correctly with a handgun under certain conditions
  • Fix: Position error of left thumb with "M1-Wild"
  • Fix: Position error of fingers with any handgun
  • Fix: Position error of arms with any handgun
  • Fix: Rotation error of hand with any handgun
  • Fix: Male breathless SFX could not be heard correctly
  • Fix: Some spawn conditions errors

