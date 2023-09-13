- Improvement: Night vision rendering
- Fix: Operators performing a "Breach and Clear" action might not belong to the same squad when the order was given by a player
- Fix: Collisions errors of walls in "Brattvog village" map
- Fix: Player might not shoot correctly with a handgun under certain conditions
- Fix: Position error of left thumb with "M1-Wild"
- Fix: Position error of fingers with any handgun
- Fix: Position error of arms with any handgun
- Fix: Rotation error of hand with any handgun
- Fix: Male breathless SFX could not be heard correctly
- Fix: Some spawn conditions errors
Black One Blood Brothers update for 13 September 2023
Update 1.46c: Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
