LOCURA update for 13 September 2023

0.0.0.25.1

13 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OTHER_FIXES:

  1. Added missing collision on several objects to inspect
  2. BP_Gramophone, vinyl disk now correctly rotating around itself while active
  3. Some actors from farm_base level were moved to a proper environment_farm level to prevent too sudden pop-ups
  4. Changed sound of unlocking Pier gate [more ‘metalish’]
  5. AI_Subject_037, changed light draw distance of crystal growths on his body [2300→2900]
  6. Deleted UI pop-up from Pier gate when the player do not have required key to unlock it

VALUEs_TWEAKING:

  1. Street lamps, light attenuation radius has increased [1200→1350]
  2. Street lamps, light color has changed [a bit brighter]
  3. Street lamps, light max draw distance has increased [4000→4300]
  4. Player character, changed the color of light for crystal [a bit brighter]
  5. Changed overall world brightness [a bit darker]

ENGINE:
1.Added EMS plugin for upcoming save/load system [due to .pak cant add EMS manually, requiring download game once more]

Changed files in this update

