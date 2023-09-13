This is on the beta branch now! I've had some life admin this week, so it might make it to the main branch by Friday if it's stable, but no guarantees.
BETA 2023.9.a.9
- FEATURE: Crafting helper panel for workstations
- FEATURE: Mouseover to show unlock requirements on rooms
- FEATURE: Save-independent endings. You can now unlock a History with one save, and access it from the Histories screen even when playing another save. (When you open the game, it'll log any new Histories from your current AUTOSAVE and store them permanently.)
- To minimise beach-madness, some UI elements only appear once you're out of the first phase of the game
- Added an 'Unlock All Resolutions' checkbox option for people who really don't want to play in 16:10
- Aspect-finder pulse now keeps going if you leave your mouse over the aspect display
- Little bit of camera easing
- Fixed some incorrect crafting hints
- Expanded hints on Determinations and ending-related info
- Fixed Curse of the Flying Scroll/Phonograph bug
- Rev Tim no longer pretends like he's going to give you two Memories on first introduction
- Roots Origin Determination no longer claims to affect Grail
- Tree of Wisdoms auto-closes when you hit Backspace
- Clarified some Moth and Lantern History text
- Added some clarifying information about Numa frequency
- Dog is no longer confusingly found in staff-room if already found elsewhere (in new games, anyway)
- Candles, and some llies, are no longer Fuel
- Fatigued Soul cards now properly affected by theoplasmic contamination
- Deeplight Corals didn't allow crafting.
- Deep Mandaic no longer alphabetised under M
- Fludd Gallery glassware is a little less greedy for clicks
- Some experimental perf optimisations
- Added a hotkey to hide the HUD/UI, for screenshot enthusiasts
- UI Scale is now a slider
- Fixed annoying mouseover flicker bug on aspect preview
- Rags are now Fabric
- Some more gof the higher-level Memories are Persistent
- HOTFIX: no black border around books
- HOTFIX: silly bug fixed where books were taking up too much space
- HOTFIX: reverted accidental ordering changes in trays
