Update 1.8.0 changes

I'm delighted to introduce you to the latest update, version 1.8.0, exclusively crafted for our dedicated tester community. Your continuous support and feedback have been instrumental in shaping the evolution of On The Wind's Breath. This update brings exciting new features and improvements to enhance your gaming experience.

* Sandstorm Area: Brace yourself for the challenge of navigating the treacherous Sandstorm Area. This new environment introduces unique obstacles like constant sandstorms pushing you in one direction and tests your skills like never before.

Dash Feature: Unlock the power of swift movement with the new Dash ability. Dash through levels, overcoming obstacles with speed. This feature is available in select new levels designed to harness this featues full potential.

* Main Menu Enhancements: I've squashed some pesky bugs from the main menu. Enjoy a smoother and more user-friendly experience when navigating the game's menus.

Extra Visual Effects (VFX): I've sprinkled in a couple of extra visual effects to make your journey through the game even more visually captivating.

* Text System Overhaul: I've made significant improvements to the text system, enhancing readability and overall immersion in the game's narrative.

If you're not already part of this incredible journey, it's not too late to join us! To sign up for the Closed Beta, simply send an email to contact.pink.sakura.studios@gmail.com or connect with me on Discord at cherrymakesgames.

Your continued dedication and feedback are invaluable to the development of On The Wind's Breath.

