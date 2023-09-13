[Fix] Returning customers without paying gas
[Fix] Level 3 Gas Pump hands not rotating correctly
[Fix] Sometimes purchased lights not working at nights (If you didnt pay electric bills still not working)
[Fix] Localization key not found fix for reviews
[Fix] Night Club girls not wandering
[Fix] Bug at the cash register that sometimes causes customers to get into each other and then one of them stays there
[Fix] Discord invite button not working
[Fix] Level 3 Toilet has missing soap dispenser and toilet paper dispenser sockets
[Fix] Multiple cashiers experience confusion when servicing multiple registers
[Fix] Paper Towel Dispenser and Soap Dispenser infos are wrong when equipped right item
[Fix] When station have no fuel vehicles still fill up
[Fix] Auto Wash and Repair not disableable with hammer
[Change] GPU Instancing for cars
[Change] Mounted TV sound max distance increased 20 to 35
[Change] PC Parts materials metalic decreased not shiny anymore
[Change] Car washing now smoothly shine car
[Change] Now wash npc clears dirts one by one not all once
[Change] Now wash npc moves to the dirt not sitting on one position
[Change] Cleaner npc's mop size increased
[Change] Night club now only enterable when night
[Change] Car Wash price increased 20 to 35
[Change] Electricity bill fees have been reduced, to increase the profit of charge pumps
[Change] A delay has been added to the cashier filling the shelves so that she doesn't have to go back and forth all the time.
[Change] Shelf positions changed for fresh enter
[Change] Navmesh generation system improved for better movement for npcs
[Change] Low and Medium quality settings shadows improved
[Change] Toilet items materials were too reflective
[Change] Soap Dispenser sockets moved a little bit up
[Change] Box items now taken one by one not all once
[Change] Toilet renewable items(toilet paper, soap, paper towel) now selling 5x
[Added] Twitch Integration !comment for real time talking with !npc
[Added] Sound effect when customers selecting grocery
[Added] Security Camera socket to market
[Added] Electric price multiplier added to prices
[Added] Cars now can have random metallic
