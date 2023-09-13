[Fix] Returning customers without paying gas

[Fix] Level 3 Gas Pump hands not rotating correctly

[Fix] Sometimes purchased lights not working at nights (If you didnt pay electric bills still not working)

[Fix] Localization key not found fix for reviews

[Fix] Night Club girls not wandering

[Fix] Bug at the cash register that sometimes causes customers to get into each other and then one of them stays there

[Fix] Discord invite button not working

[Fix] Level 3 Toilet has missing soap dispenser and toilet paper dispenser sockets

[Fix] Multiple cashiers experience confusion when servicing multiple registers

[Fix] Paper Towel Dispenser and Soap Dispenser infos are wrong when equipped right item

[Fix] When station have no fuel vehicles still fill up

[Fix] Auto Wash and Repair not disableable with hammer

[Change] GPU Instancing for cars

[Change] Mounted TV sound max distance increased 20 to 35

[Change] PC Parts materials metalic decreased not shiny anymore

[Change] Car washing now smoothly shine car

[Change] Now wash npc clears dirts one by one not all once

[Change] Now wash npc moves to the dirt not sitting on one position

[Change] Cleaner npc's mop size increased

[Change] Night club now only enterable when night

[Change] Car Wash price increased 20 to 35

[Change] Electricity bill fees have been reduced, to increase the profit of charge pumps

[Change] A delay has been added to the cashier filling the shelves so that she doesn't have to go back and forth all the time.

[Change] Shelf positions changed for fresh enter

[Change] Navmesh generation system improved for better movement for npcs

[Change] Low and Medium quality settings shadows improved

[Change] Toilet items materials were too reflective

[Change] Soap Dispenser sockets moved a little bit up

[Change] Box items now taken one by one not all once

[Change] Toilet renewable items(toilet paper, soap, paper towel) now selling 5x

[Added] Twitch Integration !comment for real time talking with !npc

[Added] Sound effect when customers selecting grocery

[Added] Security Camera socket to market

[Added] Electric price multiplier added to prices

[Added] Cars now can have random metallic