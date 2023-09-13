 Skip to content

Predecessor update for 13 September 2023

Predecessor Hotfix V0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12179246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Added the missing Season 2 Ascension Reward skins for The Fey, Narbash and Sparrow.
◆ Fixed a rare issue that was causing Murdock's Shots Fired ability to skip its cooldown.

