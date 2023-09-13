Early Access Patch 10

Hello witches,

If our major updates so far were whales, this one is clearly a kraken. No worries, though - he’s usually friendly.

Most importantly, we bring you Astra - a magical world full of mysterious creatures and unique crafting ingredients. But that’s not all - a plethora of new features, updates and bug fixes awaits you. At this point, our game is at least three times as big as it was when we initially released it! And the best part is, we are still not done.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Bugfixes:

All mining nodes should now respawn correctly

Items obtained from Paffti shrines no longer disappear from inventory

Photography mode no longer breaks cutscenes

Audio now correctly resumes after a cutscene ends

All ladders can now be climbed correctly

Fixed an exploit that could allow players with full inventory to only pick up best quality of herbs and plants

Furnace now correctly displays how many items we receive after finishing craft

Garlic Bread recipe will no longer disappear

Picking up a Charisma Potion no longer automatically adds its recipe

You can no longer accidentally prevent yourself from giving a gift to an NPC by pressing and holding RMB

Hanging Herbs can now be correctly.. hanged.. upstairs

Flowers in Siemibor’s house are no longer affected by air currents

Adjusted pathing for stairs in front of Tulok’s house

Desert VFX now correctly begin even if Abrill is riding a mount, or is transformed into a cat

All letters now have a title

Removed old, deprecated markers from the compass

Drinking a potion while its effect is already active will now correctly increase its expiration time

Fixed Titanium Ore discovery progress

Cheese now has a correct item when you hold it in your hand

Removed an incorrect “unusable” prompt while interacting with some altars

Fixed controller navigation in the recycler

Fixed climbing on a controller

Fixed excessive respawn of driftwood, sea urchin and tulip shell on the beach

All Beehives now respawn correctly

Surfinia Flowers no longer levitate

You can no longer harvest vegetables or plants with full inventory

Zoom settings on the map are now correctly saved

Texture quality no longer affects icons

Camera commissions will no longer appear before you complete the camera quest

Fainting as a cat in the water no longer causes issues with respawn

Scales are now correctly added to the Compendium after you pick them up

Foxes no longer occasionally clip heavily into textures

Fixed interaction with Scorpion Statue on the desert

Artisan table is no longer covered in snow while inside the house

Mushrooms on the shipwreck can now be picked up correctly

The cat will no longer bug out when he appears near Frita’s house as a part of a quest

Adding an egg that cannot hatch to the incubator now displays an information prompt

Fixed compass navigation for Charna, Tesha and Malbi

Removed excessive snow that could appear on the desert during the winter

Resolved an issue with disappearing scorpions

Fixed rain weather ritual

Major features and improvements:

Enter Astra, a magical world! (can be entered through Paffti gates found around the island) Note that this world wasn’t meant to be explorable for humans, and you need certain magic to survive.

Added a protective potion that prevents fainting when exploring Astra

Added Profiles; now you can have multiple saves!

New Main Menu interface

Added Tool Stand, purchasable from Rogost; clicking on it filters/displays all tools we have in all of our chests

You can now research crystals and gems in the compendium

New level of witch exam is unlocked

You can find Fortune Telling ritual that discovers our luck on a given day

Added an Enchanted Scarecrow to be found, a magical helper for your farm

Added a basement to Abrill’s house

Introducing a new citizen NPC: Omari, who can be found in the Desert area

Wild Cuflow will now respawn

Added a new quest path for Yutu

Added a new quest for Patrice

Added a new questline for the cat familiar (requires completing the first quest from the beginning of the game)

Added random events, with can have either negative (eg. snail invasion) or positive (eg. improved quality of crafted potions and rituals) effects

UI improvements (new animations, scale, font size)

After unlocking the Mill, you now receive a few starter recipes

Added more slots to Witch Stall

Added a new upgrade level for Witch Stall

Added some improved SFX effects for Abrill

Bookcases now have slots for items

Cassandra’s shop UI now displays which blueprints you have already learned

You can now have your very own Greenhouse by purchasing blueprints from Rogost’s store; there, you can grow plants regardless of their usual season!

Desert riddles now have better rewards

Home Altar can now be moved

Added checkbox for auto-sprint in Options

Multiple improvements to the building interiors

Improved effect icons to provide greater clarity (it will start fading when about to expire)

Wild Altars can now be used to teleport home

Minor features and improvements:

You can now pick up and throw Pinecones

It is now easier to obtain a note in “Proof of existence” quest

Added a special tourist, Kickstarter NPC

Changed Carpentry Witch Exam reward

Implemented Radar animation

Level art improvements for areas close to Paffti gates

Adjusted Honey price, it’s also now available in Cassandra’s store

Improved Essence Extractor UI

Improved noticeboard UI

Added a few SFX effects for the cat

Furniture store now has a signboard

Added new map markers (spiders, scorpions, astra gate)

Added a new Wild Altar in the Upper City

Added new icons for some mixtures to prevent dupes

Optimized map markers

Added a new icon for Cuflow in the breeder

Improved spawn points for tourists

Seaweed is now an acceptable gift in Paffti shrines

Crabs can now be sacrificed in Paffti shrines (don’t tell the Crab People)

Emerald and Sulfur now have compendium entries

Added a new recipe for Sulfur discovery

Added exclamation marks to some services in the town

Added a new animation that informs the player that their Stamina is low

The smallest Cuflow are now a little bigger

Empty Cuflow Coop and Breeder can now be torn apart

Added new SFX for building and moving objects

Added a prompt that is displayed when the player attempts to destroy a Quern with items inside

Improved Wall Fountain model

The Well can now be moved

Added a Storage Rack with shelves for all your storage needs (you can place chests horizontally on it)

Improved visibility in the forest; the leaves will now fade when close to the player’s camera

Added new Paints

Added new Wallpapers

Added 3 new fish

Getting up from a bench now has a shorter animation

Added “Popular Objects” to Witch Stall; these sell quickly and for an increased price

You can now see blueprint recipe before purchasing it

The library now has a book about Cuflow breeding

The camera now correctly detects mushrooms growing on mushroom logs

We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team

