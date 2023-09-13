Early Access Patch 10

Hello witches,
If our major updates so far were whales, this one is clearly a kraken. No worries, though - he’s usually friendly.
Most importantly, we bring you Astra - a magical world full of mysterious creatures and unique crafting ingredients. But that’s not all - a plethora of new features, updates and bug fixes awaits you. At this point, our game is at least three times as big as it was when we initially released it! And the best part is, we are still not done.
The full patch notes are as follows:
Bugfixes:
- All mining nodes should now respawn correctly
- Items obtained from Paffti shrines no longer disappear from inventory
- Photography mode no longer breaks cutscenes
- Audio now correctly resumes after a cutscene ends
- All ladders can now be climbed correctly
- Fixed an exploit that could allow players with full inventory to only pick up best quality of herbs and plants
- Furnace now correctly displays how many items we receive after finishing craft
- Garlic Bread recipe will no longer disappear
- Picking up a Charisma Potion no longer automatically adds its recipe
- You can no longer accidentally prevent yourself from giving a gift to an NPC by pressing and holding RMB
- Hanging Herbs can now be correctly.. hanged.. upstairs
- Flowers in Siemibor’s house are no longer affected by air currents
- Adjusted pathing for stairs in front of Tulok’s house
- Desert VFX now correctly begin even if Abrill is riding a mount, or is transformed into a cat
- All letters now have a title
- Removed old, deprecated markers from the compass
- Drinking a potion while its effect is already active will now correctly increase its expiration time
- Fixed Titanium Ore discovery progress
- Cheese now has a correct item when you hold it in your hand
- Removed an incorrect “unusable” prompt while interacting with some altars
- Fixed controller navigation in the recycler
- Fixed climbing on a controller
- Fixed excessive respawn of driftwood, sea urchin and tulip shell on the beach
- All Beehives now respawn correctly
- Surfinia Flowers no longer levitate
- You can no longer harvest vegetables or plants with full inventory
- Zoom settings on the map are now correctly saved
- Texture quality no longer affects icons
- Camera commissions will no longer appear before you complete the camera quest
- Fainting as a cat in the water no longer causes issues with respawn
- Scales are now correctly added to the Compendium after you pick them up
- Foxes no longer occasionally clip heavily into textures
- Fixed interaction with Scorpion Statue on the desert
- Artisan table is no longer covered in snow while inside the house
- Mushrooms on the shipwreck can now be picked up correctly
- The cat will no longer bug out when he appears near Frita’s house as a part of a quest
- Adding an egg that cannot hatch to the incubator now displays an information prompt
- Fixed compass navigation for Charna, Tesha and Malbi
- Removed excessive snow that could appear on the desert during the winter
- Resolved an issue with disappearing scorpions
- Fixed rain weather ritual
Major features and improvements:
- Enter Astra, a magical world! (can be entered through Paffti gates found around the island) Note that this world wasn’t meant to be explorable for humans, and you need certain magic to survive.
- Added a protective potion that prevents fainting when exploring Astra
- Added Profiles; now you can have multiple saves!
- New Main Menu interface
- Added Tool Stand, purchasable from Rogost; clicking on it filters/displays all tools we have in all of our chests
- You can now research crystals and gems in the compendium
- New level of witch exam is unlocked
- You can find Fortune Telling ritual that discovers our luck on a given day
- Added an Enchanted Scarecrow to be found, a magical helper for your farm
- Added a basement to Abrill’s house
- Introducing a new citizen NPC: Omari, who can be found in the Desert area
- Wild Cuflow will now respawn
- Added a new quest path for Yutu
- Added a new quest for Patrice
- Added a new questline for the cat familiar (requires completing the first quest from the beginning of the game)
- Added random events, with can have either negative (eg. snail invasion) or positive (eg. improved quality of crafted potions and rituals) effects
- UI improvements (new animations, scale, font size)
- After unlocking the Mill, you now receive a few starter recipes
- Added more slots to Witch Stall
- Added a new upgrade level for Witch Stall
- Added some improved SFX effects for Abrill
- Bookcases now have slots for items
- Cassandra’s shop UI now displays which blueprints you have already learned
- You can now have your very own Greenhouse by purchasing blueprints from Rogost’s store; there, you can grow plants regardless of their usual season!
- Desert riddles now have better rewards
- Home Altar can now be moved
- Added checkbox for auto-sprint in Options
- Multiple improvements to the building interiors
- Improved effect icons to provide greater clarity (it will start fading when about to expire)
- Wild Altars can now be used to teleport home
Minor features and improvements:
- You can now pick up and throw Pinecones
- It is now easier to obtain a note in “Proof of existence” quest
- Added a special tourist, Kickstarter NPC
- Changed Carpentry Witch Exam reward
- Implemented Radar animation
- Level art improvements for areas close to Paffti gates
- Adjusted Honey price, it’s also now available in Cassandra’s store
- Improved Essence Extractor UI
- Improved noticeboard UI
- Added a few SFX effects for the cat
- Furniture store now has a signboard
- Added new map markers (spiders, scorpions, astra gate)
- Added a new Wild Altar in the Upper City
- Added new icons for some mixtures to prevent dupes
- Optimized map markers
- Added a new icon for Cuflow in the breeder
- Improved spawn points for tourists
- Seaweed is now an acceptable gift in Paffti shrines
- Crabs can now be sacrificed in Paffti shrines (don’t tell the Crab People)
- Emerald and Sulfur now have compendium entries
- Added a new recipe for Sulfur discovery
- Added exclamation marks to some services in the town
- Added a new animation that informs the player that their Stamina is low
- The smallest Cuflow are now a little bigger
- Empty Cuflow Coop and Breeder can now be torn apart
- Added new SFX for building and moving objects
- Added a prompt that is displayed when the player attempts to destroy a Quern with items inside
- Improved Wall Fountain model
- The Well can now be moved
- Added a Storage Rack with shelves for all your storage needs (you can place chests horizontally on it)
- Improved visibility in the forest; the leaves will now fade when close to the player’s camera
- Added new Paints
- Added new Wallpapers
- Added 3 new fish
- Getting up from a bench now has a shorter animation
- Added “Popular Objects” to Witch Stall; these sell quickly and for an increased price
- You can now see blueprint recipe before purchasing it
- The library now has a book about Cuflow breeding
- The camera now correctly detects mushrooms growing on mushroom logs
We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!
Best Regards,
Enjoy Studio team
