Brick & Mortar: the next major content update for Potion Tycoon is here!

Greetings, Potion Magnates!
As we are approaching our 6-month anniversary in Steam Early Access, we can’t help but look back at our humble beginnings and admit that during this time Potion Tycoon has already shaped into a much better game - thanks to your active contribution above all else!
We’ve kept listening to what you had to say all along and tried to address your most urgent needs and common desires at the earliest opportunity as well as prioritize your demands over our own plans whenever possible. Our third big EA update, “Brick & Mortar”, is no exception to this formula as it brings a bulk of vital changes to the game feature that has received by far the highest number of improvement requests from you - construction!
With “Brick & Mortar” you can finally build wider rooms and move entire premises around your potion house while enjoying multiple other UI/UX improvements throughout construction.
But wait, there’s more! We introduced a brand-new location to start your potion business at. Not only does it offer a diverse scenery to behold, but also provides for more spacious house layouts for those who crave ample construction space.
Lastly, we’ve thrown in a medley of fixes and quality-of-life improvements to top it all off. Please see the full changelog below for further details and let us know how you liked the “Brick & Mortar” update.
Do be sure to check back and share your feedback after each forthcoming game update as our Early Access journey goes on. We are still as enthusiastic as ever and keep working hard to make Potion Tycoon the best game it can be for old and new fans of tycoon games alike.
Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment
Changelog:
Changes:
Construction:
- Added a new construction site/location: Floodlands (available as a New Game starting location option).
- Existing rooms can now be moved in Construction mode.
- Rooms can be stretched much wider in Construction mode.
- Gaps between rooms are allowed on ground level.
- Updated room coloring in Construction mode to only apply to new or changed rooms (also fixes inconsistency when starting construction).
- Rooms can now be resized up to 29 tiles wide by default, and 47 tiles after unlocking the Advanced Construction research upgrade.
- Made Bottler, Kettle, Mortar, Cultivation Box and Advanced Research Lab 1 tile shorter.
Balancing:
- Improved the odds of receiving middle range reviews for potions (2-4 stars).
- The fame boost from potion reviews now only affects the factions interested in the respective potion category. So a 2+ star review sorcery potion launch will increase fame with Witches and Wizards only.
- Higher tier VIPs' endorsement now gives a bigger boost to the launch marketing campaign’s success chance.
- Launch marketing campaign’s success is made progressively more difficult to achieve at later game stages (as currently it’s too easy to get 4- and 5-star reviews during late game).
Miscellaneous:
- Disaster events: skeletons and ghosts can now be temporarily knocked out by throwing a rock at them if you don't have a suitable potion to permanently banish them.
- UI: Improved the New Game options dialog.
- Room rating now gains a bonus for small rooms, and a penalty for large rooms.
- Items no longer compatible with the pallet’s modified storage settings are now automatically moved to other pallets (if possible).
- Complete overhaul of the Chinese localizations for better quality and consistency (both Traditional and Simplified). This is a still ongoing process which will cover the next updates and fixes, but the first changes should be noticeable already.
Audio:
- Added UI sounds to the New Game dialog.
- Added some missing panel opening/closing and button press UI sounds.
- Added background ambience sound effects to outdoor environments at both starting game locations.
- Multiple audio mix tunings.
Fixes:
- Fixed crash when a pallet was removed prior to pasting that pallet's previously copied settings.
- Fixed Candelabras not showing a tooltip on hover.
- Candelabras (intended to be placed on the floor) cannot be hung on the wall anymore.
- Construction: Artifacts menu does not reopen when no more artifacts are left in the inventory.
- Fixed Alchemy Authority goal’s requirement text.
- Fixed missing Neutral price tag translations.
- Fixed duplicate faction rank-up letters if the previous letter was not opened.
- Fixed some room contents and their bonuses getting duplicated if the item was built in one room and moved into another room in the same construction session.
- Room contents are no longer rebuilt if they are moved and then moved back to their original position during construction.
- Grotto rooms can no longer be placed or resized so that their ceiling is above ground level.
- Construction: made existing items’ overlays hidden when moving or placing content, to prevent unintended clicks on remove buttons.
- Fixed resized rooms being rebuilt even if their original size was restored during the same construction session.
- Fixed wall overhangs being drawn in spots where they shouldn't.
- Cleaned up remnants from a previous duplicate room content entry bug, which could have caused a crash in some situations.
- Added loading spinner icon when starting a new game.
- Fixed error messages when starting and then canceling construction while previous room content construction work was still going on.
- Fixed hireable workers getting duplicated when canceling construction.
- Fixed crates of removed potions lingering around if workers were carrying them when the product was removed.
- Fixed issue where the daily report could pop up immediately after loading a saved game if the time was 6:xx.
- Fixed issue where localized text might not fit into the Fame Summary panel.
- Fixed issue where label text for loans overlapped their value in Ledger/Revenues.
- Fixed issue where localized text of some goal completion notifications wouldn't fit inside the notification banners.
- Fixed issue where the "Choose potions to deliver" quest deadline option could in some specific situations be used even though the requested potions were no longer available.
- Fixed issue where adjusting storage targets in Ledger/Ingredients might occasionally affect the wrong target.
- Fixed customer exits getting logged when a customer was moved to safety from the construction area.
- Fixed multiple issues related to canceling construction tasks.
- Fixed some situations where the same delivery task could be assigned to multiple workers (typically as a result of construction-related changes), possibly leading to game crashes.
- Fixed issue where workers could move outside of the house when entering staircases.
- Fixed a text issue with the Lady of the Moon's “thank you” dialogue.
- Fixed issue where the "Ask me again" option was sometimes available for special event requests (only "Let me think" should be available in those situations).
- Fixed issue where event requests could in some situations be initialized with the wrong potion specifications, leading to eligible deliveries not being accepted.
- Fixed game unpausing before the end of the new game start-up sequence (Tutorial start dialogue prompt).
- Fixed multiple issues with dimming highlights in different stages of the tutorial.
- Fixes to improve stability of the tutorial when the player attempts to move too fast through it.
- Fixed issue where the tutorial would get stuck if ingredient seeds were planted into available cultivators prior to the start of the ingredient growth tutorial module.
- Changed tutorial action prompt to only highlight actually unused cultivators during the ingredient growth tutorial module.
- Fixed Cooker production queue not updating reliably when you move production orders around.
- Fixed increasing the potency or grade of an existing potion to correctly trigger relaunch and demand upgrade price in Tycoon Points per each crate of it in storage.
- Fixed quest delivery potion picker's potion pop-ups not displaying the potion's container quality correctly.
- Fixed default ingredient storage targets sometimes not being set for the final processed ingredients in a recipe.
- Fixed crash after marking a customer guide sign as removed and then moving it in Construction mode.
- Fixed issue where the potion delivery UI would be shown when the deadline was reached for an ingredient or artifact VIP request.
- Fixed issue where some events could be started while their earlier instances were still active, leading to problems such as monsters not spawning.
- Fixed issue where multiple copies of the same potion tag could be added.
- Fixed issue where the construction overlay for room content could be in the wrong place in the next construction session after moving the item and then moving it back to its original location.
- Fixed default storage target not being set for products when launching their production via Ledger/Production.
- Fixed room background textures stretching a little bit too wide on the right side.
- Fixed issue where walls between rooms would not change when changing the room style.
- Fixed crash that could happen upon applying extensive construction changes where the house entrances were temporarily removed.
- Fixed issue where the game could start "playing" in the background and display a daily report dialogue in the Main menu after viewing the Credits screen.
- Fixed staircase background texture misalignment.
Changed files in this update