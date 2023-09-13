Brick & Mortar: the next major content update for Potion Tycoon is here!

Greetings, Potion Magnates!

As we are approaching our 6-month anniversary in Steam Early Access, we can’t help but look back at our humble beginnings and admit that during this time Potion Tycoon has already shaped into a much better game - thanks to your active contribution above all else!

We’ve kept listening to what you had to say all along and tried to address your most urgent needs and common desires at the earliest opportunity as well as prioritize your demands over our own plans whenever possible. Our third big EA update, “Brick & Mortar”, is no exception to this formula as it brings a bulk of vital changes to the game feature that has received by far the highest number of improvement requests from you - construction!

With “Brick & Mortar” you can finally build wider rooms and move entire premises around your potion house while enjoying multiple other UI/UX improvements throughout construction.

But wait, there’s more! We introduced a brand-new location to start your potion business at. Not only does it offer a diverse scenery to behold, but also provides for more spacious house layouts for those who crave ample construction space.

Lastly, we’ve thrown in a medley of fixes and quality-of-life improvements to top it all off. Please see the full changelog below for further details and let us know how you liked the “Brick & Mortar” update.

Do be sure to check back and share your feedback after each forthcoming game update as our Early Access journey goes on. We are still as enthusiastic as ever and keep working hard to make Potion Tycoon the best game it can be for old and new fans of tycoon games alike.

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

Changelog:

Changes:

Construction:

Added a new construction site/location: Floodlands (available as a New Game starting location option).

Existing rooms can now be moved in Construction mode.

Rooms can be stretched much wider in Construction mode.

Gaps between rooms are allowed on ground level.

Updated room coloring in Construction mode to only apply to new or changed rooms (also fixes inconsistency when starting construction).

Rooms can now be resized up to 29 tiles wide by default, and 47 tiles after unlocking the Advanced Construction research upgrade.

Made Bottler, Kettle, Mortar, Cultivation Box and Advanced Research Lab 1 tile shorter.

Balancing:

Improved the odds of receiving middle range reviews for potions (2-4 stars).

The fame boost from potion reviews now only affects the factions interested in the respective potion category. So a 2+ star review sorcery potion launch will increase fame with Witches and Wizards only.

Higher tier VIPs' endorsement now gives a bigger boost to the launch marketing campaign’s success chance.

Launch marketing campaign’s success is made progressively more difficult to achieve at later game stages (as currently it’s too easy to get 4- and 5-star reviews during late game).

Miscellaneous:

Disaster events: skeletons and ghosts can now be temporarily knocked out by throwing a rock at them if you don't have a suitable potion to permanently banish them.

UI: Improved the New Game options dialog.

Room rating now gains a bonus for small rooms, and a penalty for large rooms.

Items no longer compatible with the pallet’s modified storage settings are now automatically moved to other pallets (if possible).

Complete overhaul of the Chinese localizations for better quality and consistency (both Traditional and Simplified). This is a still ongoing process which will cover the next updates and fixes, but the first changes should be noticeable already.

Audio:

Added UI sounds to the New Game dialog.

Added some missing panel opening/closing and button press UI sounds.

Added background ambience sound effects to outdoor environments at both starting game locations.

Multiple audio mix tunings.

Fixes: