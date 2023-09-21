Version 1.1.91 released as stable

Changes from 1.1.87 to 1.1.91
Features
- Migrated the prototype modding documentation from the wiki to the docs website, enabling a more advanced presentation, an offline version, and machine-readability of the underlying format. They can be found at https://lua-api.factorio.com/latest/index-prototype.html.
Minor Features
- Added controller vibrations to some actions.
Changes
- Automatic UI scale on Steam Deck will never be lower than 100%
- Steam on-screen keyboard will automatically appear on Steam Deck and in Steam Big Picture mode when using a controller.
- The temporary virtual cursor shown when using the mouse in controller input mode will now disappear when a controller stick is moved instead of after 1.5 seconds more
Bugfixes
- Fixed that notch slider tooltips would not show in some cases. more
- Fixed that updating mods with dependencies did not work correctly in some cases. more
- Fixed music not playing after setting preferred audio output device. more
- Fixed that any error with an audio stream would crash the game, improved audio stream error handling in general.
- Fixed a hang in audio streams. more
- Fixed Hungarian keyboard layout not being handled correctly. more
- Fixed a desync between ARM and x86 platforms when calling math.atan2() Lua function with NaN arguments.
- Fixed a player could not obtain achievements if it was in game for longer than 9942h. more
- Fixed blueprint setup GUI cutting off at the bottom at certain UI scales. more
- Fixed that LuaGuiElement type 'slider' didn't enable/disable correctly when first created. more
- Fixed a crash when clearing the cursor stack through script when using capsules. more
- Fixed a crash when viewing the map preview when one or more noise expressions are invalid. more
- Fixed that the game could freeze if there were too many auto-placeable entities defined. more
- Fixed cursor sometimes teleporting to nearby entities when selecting entities to be built from the Quick panel with controller, in multiplayer.
- Fixed that damage trigger effects would not pass the damage source when doing damage. more
- Fixed some visual glitches related to LuaGuiElement::auto_toggle and LuaGuiElement::toggled.
- Fixed that some remapped keys wouldn't work on Linux. more
- Fixed that some default mappings on Steam Deck would map to back grip buttons but there was no way to trigger them.
- Fixed that --dump-data did not work if the script output folder didn't exist. more
- Fixed sounds.large_explosion ignoring volume parameter. more
- Fixed that updating a mod would re-download all of its dependencies if they were not enabled. more
- Fixed that Build control was allowing binding to controller buttons that would not work. more
- Fixed (again) dump commands not working correctly related to folders. more
- Fixed that ending copy selection in controller mode could trigger the copied entities to be immediately built. more
Modding
- Added FurnacePrototype::cant_insert_at_source_message_key. more
- Added game_controller_vibration_data to sounds.
- Removed unused rocket silo prototype property idle_energy_usage.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntity::copper_connection_definitions.
- LuaGameScript::kick_player and ban_player no longer accept LocalisedString for reason parameter but only regular strings.
- LuaSurface::map_gen_settings can be changed during on_chunk_generated. more
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::vertical_selection_shift.
- Added LuaEntity::is_headed_to_trains_front read.
- Added LuaEntity::draw_data read for rolling stock.
- LuaEntity::neighbours read for underground belt ghost returns far end.
- Removed LuaEntityPrototype::idle_energy_usage read.
Changed files in this update