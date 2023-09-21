 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factorio update for 21 September 2023

Version 1.1.91 released as stable

Share · View all patches · Build 12179218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes from 1.1.87 to 1.1.91

Features

Minor Features

  • Added controller vibrations to some actions.

Changes

  • Automatic UI scale on Steam Deck will never be lower than 100%
  • Steam on-screen keyboard will automatically appear on Steam Deck and in Steam Big Picture mode when using a controller.
  • The temporary virtual cursor shown when using the mouse in controller input mode will now disappear when a controller stick is moved instead of after 1.5 seconds more

Bugfixes

  • Fixed that notch slider tooltips would not show in some cases. more
  • Fixed that updating mods with dependencies did not work correctly in some cases. more
  • Fixed music not playing after setting preferred audio output device. more
  • Fixed that any error with an audio stream would crash the game, improved audio stream error handling in general.
  • Fixed a hang in audio streams. more
  • Fixed Hungarian keyboard layout not being handled correctly. more
  • Fixed a desync between ARM and x86 platforms when calling math.atan2() Lua function with NaN arguments.
  • Fixed a player could not obtain achievements if it was in game for longer than 9942h. more
  • Fixed blueprint setup GUI cutting off at the bottom at certain UI scales. more
  • Fixed that LuaGuiElement type 'slider' didn't enable/disable correctly when first created. more
  • Fixed a crash when clearing the cursor stack through script when using capsules. more
  • Fixed a crash when viewing the map preview when one or more noise expressions are invalid. more
  • Fixed that the game could freeze if there were too many auto-placeable entities defined. more
  • Fixed cursor sometimes teleporting to nearby entities when selecting entities to be built from the Quick panel with controller, in multiplayer.
  • Fixed that damage trigger effects would not pass the damage source when doing damage. more
  • Fixed some visual glitches related to LuaGuiElement::auto_toggle and LuaGuiElement::toggled.
  • Fixed that some remapped keys wouldn't work on Linux. more
  • Fixed that some default mappings on Steam Deck would map to back grip buttons but there was no way to trigger them.
  • Fixed that --dump-data did not work if the script output folder didn't exist. more
  • Fixed sounds.large_explosion ignoring volume parameter. more
  • Fixed that updating a mod would re-download all of its dependencies if they were not enabled. more
  • Fixed that Build control was allowing binding to controller buttons that would not work. more
  • Fixed (again) dump commands not working correctly related to folders. more
  • Fixed that ending copy selection in controller mode could trigger the copied entities to be immediately built. more

Modding

  • Added FurnacePrototype::cant_insert_at_source_message_key. more
  • Added game_controller_vibration_data to sounds.
  • Removed unused rocket silo prototype property idle_energy_usage.

Scripting

  • Added LuaEntity::copper_connection_definitions.
  • LuaGameScript::kick_player and ban_player no longer accept LocalisedString for reason parameter but only regular strings.
  • LuaSurface::map_gen_settings can be changed during on_chunk_generated. more
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::vertical_selection_shift.
  • Added LuaEntity::is_headed_to_trains_front read.
  • Added LuaEntity::draw_data read for rolling stock.
  • LuaEntity::neighbours read for underground belt ghost returns far end.
  • Removed LuaEntityPrototype::idle_energy_usage read.

Changed files in this update

Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link