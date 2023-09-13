Introducing our latest addition: A brand-new 3D digital girl has joined the library.
UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
Other bug fixes
Desktop Garage Kit : Go update for 13 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit GO 1.0.5 updated on Sep 13, 2023.
