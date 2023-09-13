Ninja Party is out now!

The long awaited day has finally come!
Invite your friends to the ultimate test of your friendship: a round of Ninja Party.
Be sure to get the game with a 10% launch discount now!
Multiplayer Only
You can play locally with up to 4 players on the same machine (1keyboard + 3 controllers)
or via Steam-Remote-Play-Together online. However if you play online, only the host can use a keyboard, the other players must use a (Xbox) controller.
I hope you are going to enjoy the game as much as my playtesters did :)
Changed files in this update