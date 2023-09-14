ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination is out now!

Grab the Drekker INEX Drei Scattergun, an old community favorite, and gather your crew of prisoners - ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination is here. This marks the end of the alternative rundown releases and brings the available expeditions to 71. More suffering than most teams will ever endure.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination with 13 Expeditions

Removed the ://EXT label from the ALT R4-R6 Extension Expeditions

Changed names of BX, CX, & DX to AX, BX, & CX

Updated Player Ping System with new voice lines, icons, and ability to ping more items

Updated intro video

BUG FIXES

Potentially fixed bug where sometimes when restoring from a checkpoint you may have an item stuck in your hands that you cannot drop

Fixed Mother and Tank colliders to be more accurate

Fixed Shotgun to fire forward instead of muzzle direction

Fixed bug where the Spear would consume stamina outside of combat

Fixed bug where if you die crouching, you’d be crouching on next expedition drop

Fixed bug where voice lines could play on expedition success/fail screen

Fixed bug where there could be “ghost” enemies if they are killed while spawning

WEAPON CHANGES

Scattergun

Added Drekker INEX Drei Scattergun as returning weapon

Reduced hipfire radius

HEL Revolver

Slightly increased reload time

PDW

Slightly increased reload time

HEL Gun

Slightly increased chargeup Time

Bullpup Rifle

Removed “long reload” from description

Reduced reload time

Slightly increased damage

HEL Shotgun

Slightly increased shot delay

Precision Rifle

Increased clip size

Slightly increased damage

Heavy SMG

Increased clip size

Slightly increased damage

Rifle

Slightly reduced clip size

Reduced damage falloff range

Pistol

Slightly increased damage

Increased starting damage falloff range

SMG

Slightly increased damage

Increased clip size

High Caliber Pistol

Increased damage

Slightly reduced max ammo

HEL Auto Sentry (previously Auto Sentry)

Now is HEL and pierces one enemy

Significantly reduced max ammo

Spear

Players can now run while charging

Slightly increased light and charged precision multiplier

Bat