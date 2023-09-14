 Skip to content

GTFO update for 14 September 2023

ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination is out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grab the Drekker INEX Drei Scattergun, an old community favorite, and gather your crew of prisoners - ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination is here. This marks the end of the alternative rundown releases and brings the available expeditions to 71. More suffering than most teams will ever endure.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
  • Added ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination with 13 Expeditions
  • Removed the ://EXT label from the ALT R4-R6 Extension Expeditions
  • Changed names of BX, CX, & DX to AX, BX, & CX
  • Updated Player Ping System with new voice lines, icons, and ability to ping more items
  • Updated intro video

BUG FIXES

  • Potentially fixed bug where sometimes when restoring from a checkpoint you may have an item stuck in your hands that you cannot drop
  • Fixed Mother and Tank colliders to be more accurate
  • Fixed Shotgun to fire forward instead of muzzle direction
  • Fixed bug where the Spear would consume stamina outside of combat
  • Fixed bug where if you die crouching, you’d be crouching on next expedition drop
  • Fixed bug where voice lines could play on expedition success/fail screen
  • Fixed bug where there could be “ghost” enemies if they are killed while spawning

WEAPON CHANGES

Scattergun

  • Added Drekker INEX Drei Scattergun as returning weapon
  • Reduced hipfire radius

HEL Revolver

  • Slightly increased reload time

PDW

  • Slightly increased reload time

HEL Gun

  • Slightly increased chargeup Time

Bullpup Rifle

  • Removed “long reload” from description
  • Reduced reload time
  • Slightly increased damage

HEL Shotgun

  • Slightly increased shot delay

Precision Rifle

  • Increased clip size
  • Slightly increased damage

Heavy SMG

  • Increased clip size
  • Slightly increased damage

Rifle

  • Slightly reduced clip size
  • Reduced damage falloff range

Pistol

  • Slightly increased damage
  • Increased starting damage falloff range

SMG

  • Slightly increased damage
  • Increased clip size

High Caliber Pistol

  • Increased damage
  • Slightly reduced max ammo

HEL Auto Sentry (previously Auto Sentry)

  • Now is HEL and pierces one enemy
  • Significantly reduced max ammo

Spear

  • Players can now run while charging
  • Slightly increased light and charged precision multiplier

Bat

  • Slightly reduced Stagger Multiplier
  • Slightly increased charged stagger multiplier

