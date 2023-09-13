📬 Mailbox Rummaging & Hotfixes: Early Access Update 2.2 🔧

🌟 What's New 🌟
📬 Mailbox Rummaging Mechanic: Explore mailboxes throughout the game's world for a chance at unexpected loot, laughs, or an eerie emptiness. Add a touch of mystery to your adventures!
🌡 Health and Energy Recovery: Hover over inventory items to see exactly how much Health and Energy you'll regain—no more guesswork!
🌽 Cornucopia Fragment Boss Drops: Boss loot has been rebalanced to offer a fair yet challenging gameplay experience.
💣 Nuclear Bomb Price: The cost of going nuclear has been adjusted to maintain in-game economic balance.
🔧 Crafting Recipes for Bombs: We've revamped the crafting recipes for all bombs, making them more intuitive and balanced.
🏺 Clay Inventory Item: Since it wasn't being used, this item has been removed from the game.
Thank you for your incredible support!
Lots of love,
- David
