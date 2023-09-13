📬 Mailbox Rummaging & Hotfixes: Early Access Update 2.2 🔧

Share · View all patches · Build 12178951 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

🌟 What's New 🌟

📬 Mailbox Rummaging Mechanic: Explore mailboxes throughout the game's world for a chance at unexpected loot, laughs, or an eerie emptiness. Add a touch of mystery to your adventures!

🌡 Health and Energy Recovery: Hover over inventory items to see exactly how much Health and Energy you'll regain—no more guesswork!

🌽 Cornucopia Fragment Boss Drops: Boss loot has been rebalanced to offer a fair yet challenging gameplay experience.

💣 Nuclear Bomb Price: The cost of going nuclear has been adjusted to maintain in-game economic balance.

🔧 Crafting Recipes for Bombs: We've revamped the crafting recipes for all bombs, making them more intuitive and balanced.

🏺 Clay Inventory Item: Since it wasn't being used, this item has been removed from the game.

Thank you for your incredible support!

Lots of love,