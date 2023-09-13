Hello everyone!

We thought we'd surprise you this month! Our Herald of Nightfall update is now live! And we have a 20% discount too, our biggest so far!

Zalvoon, the herald of the night, joins the pantheon of Divine Spirits in our latest update! Dodge deadly attacks, confuse your enemies, create a mirror image of yourself, and dominate the battlefield with the help of this shadowy ally. The "Herald of Nightfall" introduces an expansive list of new Skills, Blessings, Mask, Tribute Altar, and Synergies to compliment this Spirit's sneaky style. With Zalvoon's arrival, the possibilities in Spiritfall expand exponentially, offering players even more rich and diverse combat options to explore.

We're also excited to share that Spiritfall will be attending WASD x IGN in London from September 14-16. If you're there, be sure to drop by our booth!

Check out a preview of the new spirit:



We hope you enjoy this latest update!

Release Notes - Version 0.11.07 - Herald of Nightfall

New Spirit: Zalvoon

Zalvoon introduces new Skills, Blessings, Synergies, Tribute Altar, and Mask.

New Blessings:

Sneak Attack

Sucker Launcher

Pentacle Bolt

Twilight Dash

Shadow Partner

Aspect of Thorns

Calculated

Hit List

Inner Focus

Intangible Will

Last Stand

Pentacle Setup

Revenge

Sidestep

Terrifying End

Weak Points

New Synergy Blessings:

Ghost Lightning

Lucid Dream

Mind Games

Night Heist

Perfect Storm

Spontaneous Combustion

New Skills:

Fall-Break

Ranged Proficiency

Advanced Fall-Break

Rushdown

Easy Target

Showdown

Style Points

New Spiritforged Mask: Zalvoon

Garment Ability: While clinging to a wall, your Bolt’s Cooldown Speed is doubled and you remain fixed in place.

Mask Ability: When you complete a combat room without getting hit, gain bonus damage. (This effect will stack for the rest of the run)

New Tribute Altar

Zalvoon’s altar increases the spawn rate of Elite enemies. This altar is useful if you are looking for a challenge, or want to increase the loot drop from enemies going forward (as Elites will drop double the regular variant’s Dust and also reward more Essence).

New Achievements

Full Roster

Duality

Gameplay / QOL Changes:

You can now use your Bolt while clinging to a wall, which will aim it away from the wall automatically. This feature lacks some visual polish currently, but we want to start testing it out.

You can now view your Spiritforged Mask abilities in the run stats menu. This will also display an additional value for certain masks that displays the total bonus you have from it (for example, the total damage bonus from Navolik’s mask based on your current speed bonuses).

When taking Yara’s Mystery Mix, a prompt to open the Run Stats menu will appear. Opening the run stats during this prompt will highlight the mystery mix icon automatically.

Balance Changes

Blessings Balance Changes:

Lightning Rod: Removed Shock Absorber as a requirement, damage increased from 10% to 15% per expiring Electrified stack.

Lunar Tide: Critical Damage per spawned enemy wave increased from 30% to 35%.

Skyborne Stability: Damage per Air Jump increased from 5% to 10%.

Solar Eclipse: Burn stacks duration increased from 5 to 7.

Voltaic Shards: Damage increased from 20 to 30.

Waterspout: Drenched duration increased from 4 to 7 sec. per hit.

Ice Shards: Damage increased from 8/12/16 to 10/14/18.

Long Winter: Damage increased from 160/180/200% to 180/200/220%.

Snow Surge: Damage increased from 25/35/45 to 30/45/60.

Thunderclap: Damage per Electrified stack increased from 5/7/9 to 7/8/9.

Time is of the Essence: Multiplier increased speed changed from 50/70/90% to 60/80/100%.

Dousing Attack: Damage ramp through Rarities streamlined to match other spirits. (damage changed from 35/40/45% to 35/45/55%)

Hydration: Health gain increased from 10/13/16 to 10/15/20.

Ravaging Growth: Damage increased from 10/12/14 to 12/14/16%

Weapons Balance Changes:

Astral Cord Bow: Down-Air recovery duration slightly increased.

Enemy Balance Changes:

The Enduring Sentry now doesn’t have an innate Shield property to her overhead attack. This means that when her shield is broken, all of your attacks should stagger her. This boss was proving too difficult for most newcomers, and this change should make her more approachable.

Bug Fixes