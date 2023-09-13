Version 0.913.1.1

Hello executives, today I am releasing a new patch containing exciting new tech to help balancing things out and also improve the spy faction along with a load of bug fixes too.

Here is a summery of whats been added for each faction:

General additions

Upgrades to the AI

Executrons can now choose their spawn location

Moved the loading times to the start of the game rather than when trying to join a match.

You can now steal tech from another faction by going to their research facility and printing out a design schematic and taking it back to your goods factory to be inserted back in, please be aware this is a very new feature and will be interesting to see where it goes. I really do want this feature to work as I can imagine some great escapes from the enemy base with a design in hand and the CEO trying to stop you returning it back to your base.

Industrial

Missile artillery launched from a missile command structure allowing you to choose between standard and nuclear.

Anti super weapon interceptors

Level 1 invader ship called a Striker

Science

Laser artillery command base which produces a laser satellite tied directly into your power grid

Anti super weapon addon for the shield generator which needs to be manually activated.

A wormhole generator which allows you to connect 2 systems together via your command outposts

Spy

Their own super ship called the Blackstar.

The leech ship which clamps onto the side of a command outposts and slowly drains Energen to your bank accounts.

Added cloak feature for Executrons which prevents shooting(even when not cloaked) but allows for hacking and spying.

Infiltrator unit has been added which starts cloaked and can do similar things to Executrons

Original Infiltrator is now called the Oppressor.

A fake looking trader ship which actually carries troops.

Solar panels can now be added to command outposts to in effect almost turn them into second bases.

A cheap fake Vesper ship.

A super weapon which temporarily makes a black hole sucking in everything nearby.

Spy plant/crate are now bomb units which take about 20 seconds to detonate blowing up the building they are inside.

Command outpost cloak generator

Holographic CEOs which spawn on all command chairs so the enemy isn't sure which one is actually you.

A Sensor array which allows you to spy into nearby systems.

Resonance rebound anti super weapon, see if you can guess what that does.

A proper spy facility which can see other peoples economies, shut down a random building, pay trader to have Infestors, pay raiders to appear in a system and cause an asteroid strike.

A Telebeacon which can be added to Executron fighters which in effect turns them into a Teleprobe.

Would love to hear is your feedback on this, what you like and what you feel isn't working, also if anything needs balancing at all, I'm not 100% sure about the cloak generator but lets see.

Thank you again for your continued support, the game isn't that far off coming out of early access now which will be an amazing day with a huge thanks to those who have helped over the past 5 years making the game what it is today with 3 distinct factions and asteroid bases, I plan to spend the remaining time finessing the game and rounding off the rough edges and will continue to support the development after release.

Dont forget to join our discord for the latest news and updates and if you are enjoying the game please give us a thumbs up on Steam.

Cheers

Rob