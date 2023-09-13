Almastriga Early Access Hotfix v0.1.24

The team is hard at work creating the next batch of gameplay and sex content for the game! However in the meantime, we've also continued to make changes to address some of the feedback we've received from the community about the initial launch content that is available. As such, here's another patch which should hopefully help improve and smoothen out the currently available content! We want to keep providing these whenever possible, but rest assured, major content updates are also in the works!

IMPORTANT NOTE- OLD SAVES MAY BE INCOMPATIBLE WITH THE NEW BUILD

While we're striving for saves to be compatible with eachother going forward- we're currently focusing on fixing as many user experience bugs as possible that are tied to many core game systems. Because of this, if you are still experiencing issues with your game after this update- you may need to delete your saves and start a fresh game in order to ensure the best stability and compatibility.

Check out the notes and let us know if there is any further feedback you have for us after playing the update!