Hello Ghost Hunters,

Today I will introduce you to the next update!

Added the new Map Chernobyl













Throwing sometimes did not work

More maps will follow soon!

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice _spooky _day!

Your dev Platuro