I hope the day goes well on Adventure Bay!

The new patch not only fixes some bugs but also adds 5 brand-new suit packs!! 40 in total!

One of them is the suits our beloved dogs use in the last cinematic adventure, yes, you heard it well, Mighty Pups arrive!

Go grab them and share them with us how you save the Paw Patrol Day festival from the Kitten Catastrophe Crew's plans!