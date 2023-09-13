 Skip to content

X Invader update for 13 September 2023

9/13 Hotfix Notice

X Invader update for 13 September 2023

9/13 Hotfix Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's hotfix update is as follows. Please check the details below.

If you encounter any game execution problems after the update,
please prioritize performing a file integrity check.

■ File Integrity Check Procedure:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.2.6

■ Patch notes:

  1. Balance Adjustments
  • Infinity Bandana Opparts Effect Change : Penalty removal, Magazine increase amount 50 → 10
  • Vaccine Crasher weapon element build revision
  1. Improvements
  • Resolved the frame drop issue with Vaccine Crasher
  • Modified some English and Chinese texts.

If this issue recurs or additional problems occur,
please report to us on our Discord for a quick response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

We thank all of you once again for playing X Invader.

