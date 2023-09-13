9/13 Hotfix Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12178719 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 14:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Today's hotfix update is as follows. Please check the details below.

If you encounter any game execution problems after the update,

please prioritize performing a file integrity check.

■ File Integrity Check Procedure:

https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.2.6

■ Patch notes:

Balance Adjustments

Infinity Bandana Opparts Effect Change : Penalty removal, Magazine increase amount 50 → 10

Vaccine Crasher weapon element build revision

Improvements

Resolved the frame drop issue with Vaccine Crasher

Modified some English and Chinese texts.

If this issue recurs or additional problems occur,

please report to us on our Discord for a quick response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

We thank all of you once again for playing X Invader.