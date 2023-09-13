Korea Dynasty 0.5.0 Update

Improvements
Title screen
- Changed the background of the title screen.
Main scenario
- Parts of the main scenario have been added.
System
- A satisfaction system has been added.
- Food is separated by class. If you eat food that suits your status, your satisfaction will increase.
- When using the ship, fares have been changed to be paid through transactions.
- The fare when using the ship changes depending on the distance.
Animals/NPCs
- NPCs that appear in main missions have been added.
Natural systems/Artificial features
- A medium-scale castle has been added. To enter a medium-sized castle, the “eyes looking at me” must become middle man.
- One main mission cave has been added.
*Construction was limited to some locations where artificial features will be installed in the future.
Balance
- The tree drop rate when cutting down a tree has been slightly lowered.
- The hunger and thirst values for some foods, including rice cakes, have been changed.
Background music, Sound effects
- Medium scale castle BGM has been added.
UI/UX
- Buff and debuff icons have been added.
- The player UI in the inventory window has been improved.
- Improved the staircase phenomenon in the player UI in the inventory window.
Proficiency
- “Camouflage” has been changed to “Stealth.”
- Some abilities have been renamed or merged.
Optimization/Graphics
- Optimized unnecessary natural features.
- The castle loading process has been optimized.
- Podocheong modeling has been optimized.
User convenience
- The dialog has been changed to show all at once when you click while the dialog is appearing.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where the camera would appear through walls when using a bow.
- Fixed an issue where players would not be holding a pickaxe when starting a new game.
- We have improved an issue where the frame rate is lowered even after the game has finished loading.
- An error where natural features were not created on Dokdo/Ulleungdo has been corrected.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would fall to the ground in the Thieves' Den.
- Fixed an error where animals and NPCs were excessively generated.
- Fixed an error where the ship was unavailable and the boatman was under water.
