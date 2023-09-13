 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 13 September 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12178704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Title screen

  • Changed the background of the title screen.

Main scenario

  • Parts of the main scenario have been added.

System

  • A satisfaction system has been added.
  • Food is separated by class. If you eat food that suits your status, your satisfaction will increase.
  • When using the ship, fares have been changed to be paid through transactions.
  • The fare when using the ship changes depending on the distance.

Animals/NPCs

  • NPCs that appear in main missions have been added.

Natural systems/Artificial features

  • A medium-scale castle has been added. To enter a medium-sized castle, the “eyes looking at me” must become middle man.
  • One main mission cave has been added.

*Construction was limited to some locations where artificial features will be installed in the future.

Balance

  • The tree drop rate when cutting down a tree has been slightly lowered.
  • The hunger and thirst values for some foods, including rice cakes, have been changed.

Background music, Sound effects

  • Medium scale castle BGM has been added.

UI/UX

  • Buff and debuff icons have been added.
  • The player UI in the inventory window has been improved.
  • Improved the staircase phenomenon in the player UI in the inventory window.

Proficiency

  • “Camouflage” has been changed to “Stealth.”
  • Some abilities have been renamed or merged.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Optimized unnecessary natural features.
  • The castle loading process has been optimized.
  • Podocheong modeling has been optimized.

User convenience

  • The dialog has been changed to show all at once when you click while the dialog is appearing.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where the camera would appear through walls when using a bow.
  • Fixed an issue where players would not be holding a pickaxe when starting a new game.
  • We have improved an issue where the frame rate is lowered even after the game has finished loading.
  • An error where natural features were not created on Dokdo/Ulleungdo has been corrected.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs would fall to the ground in the Thieves' Den.
  • Fixed an error where animals and NPCs were excessively generated.
  • Fixed an error where the ship was unavailable and the boatman was under water.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link