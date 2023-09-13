Patch notes: V 0.2.07.078

Share · View all patches · Build 12178703 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 14:26:11 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added Bank App to the tablet to be able to manage emergency loans.

Added new "Shift key avoid positioning" option, allowing the player to perform actions without positioning or animating the avatar.

Added new "Dynamic Lights" option to activate independent lighting [High performance impact].

Added new "Visible outside" option to allow viewing of the exterior from the interior [Moderate performance impact].

Added windows to the hallways of the main building.

Adjusted graphics profiles to include the new graphics options.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!