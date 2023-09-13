 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 13 September 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.078

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.078

Build 12178703

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added Bank App to the tablet to be able to manage emergency loans.

  • Added new "Shift key avoid positioning" option, allowing the player to perform actions without positioning or animating the avatar.

  • Added new "Dynamic Lights" option to activate independent lighting [High performance impact].

  • Added new "Visible outside" option to allow viewing of the exterior from the interior [Moderate performance impact].

  • Added windows to the hallways of the main building.

  • Adjusted graphics profiles to include the new graphics options.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

