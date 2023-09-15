Quality of Life Update (0.21.1)

Special thanks to the Void Crew community who has already helped us improve the game with invaluable feedback!

Strike Objective

Due to an anomaly in the Void, some objectives were statistically under-represented - this has been remedied and now one of our favourite objectives - Strike- will show up with the intended frequency! Strike comes in two variants - one being against the REMNANT faction and their reinforcement-calling comm-relays, the other against the massive HOLLOW Prism.

Power Management

Power management has seen a bump - now the circuit breakers will pop faster the more strain you add to the power grid - it’s no longer feasible to play Whack-a-Mole with a power overdraw of 400%!

Players brought to our attention that the Arc Shield modules were not performing as expected. After consulting the METEM Engineering staff, we can confirm that they were, in fact, not good. So we bumped them up - Shield-usage should now provide a significant increase in survivability. We also rebalanced the Power Cell effect and did a simple update to the shield UI gizmos. Note - this is part 1 of 2, as we intend to do a UX pass on the shield visualization so it’s easier to see the outcome of stacking shields. Stay tuned!

Accessibility

Thanks again to the community for pointing out some usability issues:

Added an option to rebind (i) Invite and (p) Logbook ( for left handed players )

Invite and Logbook ( ) Added an option to disable head bobbing

Added quality settings presets : Players can now choose between the quality settings presets

: Players can now choose between the quality settings presets Added raised maximum mouse speed (this should not change your current setting)

Ectype Portrait Gizmo and Rank widget

Animated Face Projections will now be animated in the Main HUD. METEM Rank will also be shown in the UI - so you know that a lowbie Ectype has joined, and you need to take extra special care to not blow them out the airlock..

General Balancing

Balancing is an ongoing process, and thanks to players we found a bunch of issues. A few noteworthy changes:

HOLLOW Fighters and Heavy Fighters have had their “Red Laser” nerfed - this attack is meant to do consistent trickle-damage, but was really doing just a ton of damage.

Hollow Heavy Fighters had their primary missiles attack tweaked - it now shoots two rockets instead of one, but their damage has been lowered - a good case for showing off your piloting dodging skills… or just let the KPD deal with them.

Arc Shields Mk I-III have been boosted (see above)

The summoned METEM Escort Ship has had its alloy cost increased to 6. The summoned Escorts are very powerful, and while it’s super-cool to summon a fleet of them, they negatively affect the co-op nature of the game (Since they basically play the game for you). We scaled their cost to reflect that they’re an expensive boost for a single objective - and you should feel glad about finding the Shards as loot.

The max number of HOLLOW Assembler Cores has been reduced to 3 when in a 4-player crew. The assemblers were basically flooding the sector with enemies.

We’ll evaluate these balancing tweaks and continue to fiddle with the numbers.

We're fixing bugs as quickly as you guys can report them (We wish). Keep those bug reports coming, and we'll keep the fixes flowing:

Fixed a bug where loot from destroyed Fuel Tanks would spawn underneath space station

Fixed pilot camera rotation when transitioning from 3rd person view

Fixed REMNANT Freighter shooting too many missiles

Fixed Wreck and Space Base walls turning invisible (occlusion issue)

Fixed remote players not being “safe” from being “Person Locked” when inside wrecks and stations. The HOLLOW can no longer target you through walls.

Fixed curly brackets on player names causing problems

Fixed Vivox hearing previous group after you join another

Fixed a bug in Awakening tutorial that showed incorrect amount of Nano Alloys when recycling

Fixed a bug where players would be able to interact with the matchmaking terminal after leaving it

Fixed a bug where enemy pings would be stuck during Void Jump

Fixed various collision bugs on space wrecks and bases

Fixed a bug causing new host during migration not to be able to kick players

Fixed various texture bugs on raid structures

Fixed z-fighting issues in the destroyer

Fixed a ping error on enemy ship components

Fixed REMNANT Frigate collision

Fixed text on Void Jump lever

Fixed Engine Trim Hover text displaying “--”

Bumped up light in the METEM Hub

Fixed Gravity Scoop see-through issue

Fixed some module parts sticking out during deconstruction

Fixed extra negative in descriptions

Fixed floating Hull Breaches on Destroyer

Fixed various sounds not releasing properly

Fixed weak spots on HOLLOW Prism turret nodes

Fixed (decreased) power debuff for Vigilance/Bravery

Updated the Reclaimer model. (Codex included)

Fixed patrol points for a Sector in the Vigilance System

Fixed a specific crash when trying to close the game

—

Thanks for your time, and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you. Do join Void Crew Discord for more news and good times!