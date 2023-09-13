 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 13 September 2023

Update 0.17.19

Update 0.17.19

  • The principle of how plants grow has been changed. Plants now no longer need to be cared for to reach the next level, but they get a small health penalty if it is neglected.
  • The calculation of temperature and humidity has been revised. The air conditioners have been changed so that the ratios are calculated, but are no longer calculated too much in the time jump.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

