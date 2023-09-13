- The principle of how plants grow has been changed. Plants now no longer need to be cared for to reach the next level, but they get a small health penalty if it is neglected.
- The calculation of temperature and humidity has been revised. The air conditioners have been changed so that the ratios are calculated, but are no longer calculated too much in the time jump.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 13 September 2023
Update 0.17.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update