Hotfix Patch: V 2.5.2 is live now!

Hello Adventurers,

We are happy to announce that the newest patch 2.5.2 to Storage and Transportation Update is now live!

It contains all the bug fixes from the most recent patch 2.5.1 , and also fixes a few new issues:



Items taken from a Shelf in co-op session no longer become inactive

The game no longer crashes when using Save & Quit option after repairing the boat in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode

The Survival Guide book found in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode now properly unlocks constructions in the Notebook

Closed liquid containers no longer loose their contents after destroying the Shelf they are stored on

Items no longer duplicate after destroying a Shelf they are stored on

Thank you so much for your support and feedback - we could not find and fix these bugs without you!

Happy sledding!

Creepy Jar Team