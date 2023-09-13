 Skip to content

Green Hell update for 13 September 2023

Hotfix Patch: V 2.5.2 is live now!

Build 12178358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Adventurers,

We are happy to announce that the newest patch 2.5.2 to Storage and Transportation Update is now live!

It contains all the bug fixes from the most recent patch 2.5.1 , and also fixes a few new issues:

  • Items taken from a Shelf in co-op session no longer become inactive
  • The game no longer crashes when using Save & Quit option after repairing the boat in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode
  • The Survival Guide book found in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode now properly unlocks constructions in the Notebook
  • Closed liquid containers no longer loose their contents after destroying the Shelf they are stored on
  • Items no longer duplicate after destroying a Shelf they are stored on

Thank you so much for your support and feedback - we could not find and fix these bugs without you!

Happy sledding!

Creepy Jar Team

Green Hell - DATA Depot 815372
