Dungreed update for 13 September 2023

1.7.2 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • N134 Minigun & Coin Gun: Fixed a bug that prevented them from fulfilling the Anvil Blacksmith's "Charged Weapon" requirement.
  • Polsfuss custom "Purple Beauty": Now correctly applies other Elemental(status effect) damage.
  • Fixed a bug where it would not immediately appear in the Costume Room UI when the condition is met.
  • Money envelope with rabbit decoration: Fixed a bug where it would not work correctly when used with some items.
  • Dimensional Lab UI, Meat Fairy UI: Fixed a bug where Japanese and Chinese fonts were broken.
  • Ability UI: Fixed an issue that caused strange placement at certain resolutions.
  • Fixed an issue where clearing from Hard Mode I to Ericha would clear to Hard Mode II.

  • Added new stat conditions.

    If equipped a Friend Tagged item
    If equipped a Wings Tagged item
    If equipped a One-handed weapon
    If equipped a Off-handed sub weapon
    If equipped a Two-handed weapon
    If no weapon is equipped
    How much money you have
    Number of accessories equipped
    Current satiety

  • You can specify whether the animation should loop or not.

