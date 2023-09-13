1.7.2 Updates

Bug fixes
- N134 Minigun & Coin Gun: Fixed a bug that prevented them from fulfilling the Anvil Blacksmith's "Charged Weapon" requirement.
- Polsfuss custom "Purple Beauty": Now correctly applies other Elemental(status effect) damage.
- Fixed a bug where it would not immediately appear in the Costume Room UI when the condition is met.
- Money envelope with rabbit decoration: Fixed a bug where it would not work correctly when used with some items.
- Dimensional Lab UI, Meat Fairy UI: Fixed a bug where Japanese and Chinese fonts were broken.
- Ability UI: Fixed an issue that caused strange placement at certain resolutions.
- Fixed an issue where clearing from Hard Mode I to Ericha would clear to Hard Mode II.
Added features related to custom costumes
- Added new stat conditions.
If equipped a Friend Tagged item
If equipped a Wings Tagged item
If equipped a One-handed weapon
If equipped a Off-handed sub weapon
If equipped a Two-handed weapon
If no weapon is equipped
How much money you have
Number of accessories equipped
Current satiety
- You can specify whether the animation should loop or not.
