Grimlord v0.4.3 Patch Note

The essence of shattered souls were concentrated into these scarlet shards, echoing memories of past glories.

Fellow Adventurers:

we finally sorted out our program and made progress on clean coding, which is very important for future chapter updates as well as MOD support. It took longer than we expected but we never stopped keeping polishing the experience. Now there’s a Crystal Shard in each boss area, you can shatter it to re-challenge the boss. More importantly, we have improved the game by listening to our community suggestions.

Chapter 2 is in development! We are eager to share more about it here in the following months.

In the v0.4.3 we also implemented multiple languages. Hopefully it will make improve your gameplay experience while reading your own character and words. We are a small team, and welcome your support on localizations.

New Features

Re-challengeable Boss fights. Now we can rechallenge bosses by using the essence stone.



Press Left Stick for sprinting (can be changed by controlling the stick)



Sprinting accumulate your balance bar, which could be restored when you stop. When your balance bar is higher than 80%, you can’t sprint.

Added skippable dialog. When talking to an NPC you can hold down Trigger to quickly skip through current dialog.



UI size and distance adjustment.



Boss health bar display: 1. Immersion mode (no display) 2. Fixed mode (shown above camera) 3. Hover mode (over boss head)



French， Spanish and Korean are added,

Fixes