Grimlord v0.4.3 Patch Note

The essence of shattered souls were concentrated into these scarlet shards, echoing memories of past glories.
Fellow Adventurers:
we finally sorted out our program and made progress on clean coding, which is very important for future chapter updates as well as MOD support. It took longer than we expected but we never stopped keeping polishing the experience. Now there’s a Crystal Shard in each boss area, you can shatter it to re-challenge the boss. More importantly, we have improved the game by listening to our community suggestions.
Chapter 2 is in development! We are eager to share more about it here in the following months.
In the v0.4.3 we also implemented multiple languages. Hopefully it will make improve your gameplay experience while reading your own character and words. We are a small team, and welcome your support on localizations.
New Features
-
Re-challengeable Boss fights. Now we can rechallenge bosses by using the essence stone.
-
Press Left Stick for sprinting (can be changed by controlling the stick)
-
Sprinting accumulate your balance bar, which could be restored when you stop. When your balance bar is higher than 80%, you can’t sprint.
-
Added skippable dialog. When talking to an NPC you can hold down Trigger to quickly skip through current dialog.
-
UI size and distance adjustment.
-
Boss health bar display: 1. Immersion mode (no display) 2. Fixed mode (shown above camera) 3. Hover mode (over boss head)
-
French， Spanish and Korean are added,
Fixes
- Readjusted gore effect, significantly reducing the performance burden when you hit an enemy.
- Readjusted the piercing damage on certain enemies’ weak points
- Fixed a rare issue causing Black Knight’s freeze
- Fixed an issue causing sluggish hand movements, increasing hand tracking sensitivity
- Fixed an issue causing extremely low attacking attempt of humanoid enemies AI
- Readjusted some weapon handles’ model to fit better with hand models.
- Fixed an issue causing game crash when using teleportation
- Fixed an issue causing display errors on the teleportation wheel
- Fixed an issue causing NPC quest mark displaying errors
