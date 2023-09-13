 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 13 September 2023

9/13/2023 Patch

Build 12178258

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the Great Blue Hole level to the Early Access version now, also.

Still not completely finished yet, but is now accessible, and fully playable :)

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2155351
  • Loading history…
