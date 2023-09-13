UPDATE 1.4 IS ALREADY HERE! SPANISH AND PORTUGUESE (BRAZILIAN) ADDED

Hello Brain Show community!

As promised, we come to you with 2 new language versions. From now on you can also play Brain Show in Spanish and in Portuguese (Brazilian).

Changes:

Implementation of Spanish and Portuguese (Brazilian) languages.

Language selection panel is now scrollable to display more languages.

Rebalanced in-game category selection with bots.

Redesigned the Steam Link help panel to more closely match the game's graphical style.

Fixes:

Fixed bug with music fading out when skipping scenes.

Fixed text scaling to make the UI look better with long texts.

Fixed animation in the intro, where the presenter was taking steps unnaturally when entering the stage.

Corrections in questions.

Fixed several minor bugs.

The French version is still under testing, as we want to bring you the best possible translation. We will keep you updated once we know its publication date.

~Team Simplicity