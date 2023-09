Share · View all patches · Build 12178121 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 13:09:32 UTC by Wendy

-Beanstalk now only activates once you finish the game

-Water was being given again once finishing that challenge in 2nd level

-Game was saving past Warden's Office in 4th level. Now if you quit in the office, the save will be back in the underground area.

-Clipping through landscape issue in 2nd level

-Typo on agressive, changed to aggressive