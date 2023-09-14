Hello, Overseer

Autumn is a time of quiet reflection on how time passes and life cycles each year through every season. Sitting down in a park to read a book, wrapped in a scarf and wearing your cutest sweater, to then sip from a warm cup of cocoa or coffee, whichever you feel like at the moment... Ahh...!

The world in 2153 might not have much to celebrate, but the world's natural beauty still attracts those willing to brave the land to witness how the green sea of trees turns, at first, bright yellow, until moving down towards a golden brown.

...And it just so happens, someone like that is currently walking through the forests near your Shelter, unaware that animals are already preparing for winter.

Come see our newest addition to the bunker: a cute, optimistic, pleasant redhead with twirly hair and green eyes, proudly sporting her beret, sweater and long skirt. Come see...

...how Autumn Comes.

Saluting fallen leaves,

--The JNT Team

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]