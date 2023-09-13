 Skip to content

The Devil's Face update for 13 September 2023

Publication of Version 1.5.0 - The Devil’s Face

Build 12177959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to announce the publication of version 1.5.0 of our game, The Devil's Face! This major update includes four new languages: Italian, Polish, Portuguese, and Romanian. We have also made some minor improvements and bug fixes.

Please note that translations of languages other than English and Greek may not be perfect. However, we believe that an imperfect translation is better than no translation at all. It is important to keep in mind that in our game, the text plays a central role. This is why we provide our players with more translations to make our game accessible to more people.

